Pinewood Family Care Co. Is Creating an Omnichannel Healthcare Experience for "Members" and Physicians in New Jersey

Pinewood Family Care Co is determined to be available for their Members (“patients” elsewhere) whenever, wherever, and however they need. The omnichannel medical and wellness platform for adults and children hopes to engage families in a much more convenient, affordable, and meaningful way than other practices, by direct-contracting with Members for primary care, gynecology, and urgent care services and an array of discounted offerings from medspa to medical cannabis license consultations.
Direct Care is a model that restores healthcare to its former glory as a service dedicated to family care; that helps physicians know their members better, through ample communication and care coordination, without the hassles of health insurance companies. That’s right, this unique trifecta model does not bill insurances.
With Pinewood Family Care Co.’s low membership costs, board-certified Family Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Emergency Medicine physicians are available to provide healthcare for a one-time $99 initiation fee and costs as low as: $3.25 per member per day for Primary and Urgent Care; $5.99 per member per day for Obstetrics and Gynecology care; and $7.50 per member per day for all three. An advantage of being a part of the ‘Fam’ is that members receive a variety of benefits such as limitless access to immediate medical care, extended and relaxed visits (in-office, in-home, or by telephone/ email), weight management services, routine psychiatry, free medicine delivery from local pharmacies, other specialists and diagnostic services, and even meal prep and child care with special Fam pricing.
Unlike traditional hospital-owned physician practices in New Jersey that often compensate doctors based on volume, Pinewood Family Care Co. physicians are compensated purely based on Fam member retention. By working directly for Fam members, Pinewood Family Care Co. physicians are able to provide care without interruption and external pressure from hospital management and ongoing insurance battles. Pinewood Family Care Co. is currently also offering a-la-carte services for ‘future Fam’ (non-members) as a means of attracting more residents and local employees to their service.
Pinewood Family Care Co. (through its operating company, HealCo, Inc.) has been serving northern New Jersey online throughout the pandemic and are now launching their first locations in Hudson County, with plans for expansion to other New Jersey communities in the near future.
For more information, please visit https://www.pinewoodfamily.com or email Key at welcome@pinewoodfamily.com
About Pinewood Family Care Co
Pinewood Family Care Co offers direct primary care, women’s health and on-demand urgent care for adults and children, as well as med spa services such as I.V hydration, nutrition, weight management, talk therapy, Medical Cannabis, and much more. Their mission is to ensure that clients receive convenient and quality care from board-certified Family Medicine, OBGYN, and Emergency Medicine doctors. They are a team of physicians who spend real time with every patient whether in-person, by text/phone or through email. Pinewood’s unique business model makes quality healthcare affordable to people with or without insurance. Pinewood Family Care Co is operated by HealCo Inc. which is building the nation’s health system without walls.
