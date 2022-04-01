Visionbody Introduces Innovative EMS Body Suits and Accessories for Fitness Enthusiasts

The newly-introduced EMS bodysuits will make home and gym workouts more fun, convenient, and effective

Achieving and maintaining fitness is often discussed among every age group and gender. Men and women of all ages want to stay fit, attain a desired body structure or fitness level. The process can be time-consuming, and often people begin to lose their patience when the results of their fitness engagements do not come as quickly as they anticipated. Another reason why people easily get discouraged with workout exercises is the boredom and monotony of traditional equipment.

On this note, Visionbody is thrilled to announce the introduction of a new, innovative EMS bodysuit and accessories that would help fitness enthusiasts achieve their desired bodies with little effort during workouts. According to legendary actor Bruce Lee, three minutes of using EMS is equivalent to three hundred press-ups. The EMS suits are guaranteed to make workouts more effective as it allows users to build muscles faster, increase endurance, reduce fat, and much more.

Speaking about the new EMS bodysuits, personal trainer and therapist Ann Bryne had this to say, “Until now, EMS devices contained damp, sticky pads and lots of wires that easily got tangled up, making them unattractive to people. The Visionbody suit is entirely mobile, so no wires are involved. Users control the contractions from their handheld unit. This really is the easiest way ever to become toned and strong while lying down watching tv after a hectic day.”

The fleet of EMS systems and units produced by Visionbody include personal EMS home systems, EMS suits with wireless add-ons, EMS compression waist belts, personal EMS home systems with Apple iPod, EMS special camouflage edition, and much more. Visionbody guarantees customers will get top quality EMS devices that they can bank on to keep themselves in shape.

Based in Germany, Visionbody ships its EMS devices to the United States, United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe. The company offers a 100 percent secure payment gateway which means customers can place orders and pay for them securely directly from the online store. Additionally, the store has a 30-day return policy and ships directly to customers’ locations using the DHL Express Shipping service.

For more information, please visit https://visionbody.shop/?ref:ann or send an email to exerciseadvice@aol.com

