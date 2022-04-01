Genesis Bank Coin (GBC): The Global Bank Coin

Genesis Bank Coin (GBC) is a peer-to-peer Crypto currency that enables instant, near zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Genesis Bank Coin (GBC) is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities, securing the network and empowering individuals to control their own finances.
Genesis Bank Coin (GBC) has been created with the aim of becoming the most used virtual currency for payments on a global scale. Rather than wait for 10 minutes for Bitcoin to load blocks, Genesis Bank Coin is set to process a block every 60 seconds, this will allows Genesis Bank Coin (GBC) to confirm transactions at a very faster rate compared to Bitcoin.
Genesis Bank Coin (GBC) features faster transactions, confirmation time and improved storage efficiency than other leading math-based currency.
GBC has made transaction faster and safer by developing its own Apps for payments that makes it an easy process for users to carry out various trade operations which does not require any technical know-how skill for the usage of the Genesis Bank Coin (GBC). This will in turn facilitate the free flow of its coins.
The Genesis Bank Coin (GBC) team has created a safe and secured wallet for its users whereby registered users have access to their coins from anywhere in the world, whether it is been operated via a desktop or hand held device with 24 hours access to their Genesis Bank Coin anytime and any day.
Through the Webwallet (https://gbcwallet.io), users will be able to create addresses where they can store, receive and send their GBC and make money.
It is or desire to see your assets move swiftly without loss or failure. We ensure that we help users achieve their financial goals, and build their trust in our brand. This is not just an eye opener. It is a starting point.
Visit https://genesisbankcoin.io/ to register. This is a step you will not regret!
Contact Information:
https://genesisexplorer.io/
https://gbcwallet.io/
https://www.facebook.com/genesisbankcoin
https://twitter.com/genesisbankcoin
https://t.me/GBSTUS/
https://github.com/genesisbankcoin/
Media Contact
Company Name: Genesis Digital Payments Trust
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Address:16192 Coastal Highway
City: Lewes
State: DE
Country: United States
Website: https://genesisbankcoin.io/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Genesis Bank Coin (GBC): The Global Bank Coin
