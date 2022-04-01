CNT Equipment Is Blazing the Trail with Sale of Top-Tier Heavy-Duty Tools for Construction Tasks

Safety, quality and good customer service remains the watchword for the CNT equipment brand

Heavy equipment is the backbone of industrialization. Through the resilient capacity of these machines; the military, engineering, construction, and agricultural sectors have boomed and remained viable. These sectors aforementioned are the mainstay of any economy and remain an indisputable index of economic development.

CNT Equipment are major suppliers of heavy construction equipment ranging from excavators and dozers to skid steers and backhoes. CNT Equipment is a business brand recognized for their good customer service, reliability, and the quality of their equipment. Their online website showcases inventory of new equipment and includes vital details such as features of the product, condition, stock number, model, year of make, specifications and real-life photos that guide the choice of purchase of the desired product.

The knowledgeable staff of CNT Equipment’s parts department is one call away as it remains their priority to help determine necessary parts and accessories of heavy equipment needed to obtain maximum value from any purchase. Unavailability of parts is an impossible concept for the CNT Equipment brand as their two locations in Minnesota, possess a large inventory of New Holland, Reinke, Kemco, Salford, Krone, Allis Chalmers, and Sukup parts to keep the purchased heavy equipment running. They are also available for repairs, quick-fixes and installations.

About CNT Equipment

CNT Equipment is a family-owned business founded in 1974. They have built a solid reputation based on their consistency in providing quality equipment to their customers. With a well-furnished parts department and a service department staffed with factory trained technicians, CNT Equipment have made a mark and carved out a niche for excellence in the heavy equipment industry.

