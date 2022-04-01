From Trauma To Triumph With Eminent SMP

How does Scalp Micropigmentation help Alopecia sufferers?

What happens if one day you wake up, or you are in the shower and suddenly, your hair starts to fall out?

From once having a full head of hair, to now experiencing patches of baldness. All of a sudden, your identity is changing in front of your eyes, and it can feel terrifying.

Alopecia is a generic term for hair loss and can suddenly appear in patches across the scalp. The patches tend to be around the size of a coin. Sometimes, the hair will grow back, however, it is common that these patches will reappear somewhere else on the scalp. The Alopecia can progress and suddenly, your hair loss becomes more noticeable. A number of reasons can cause it. It can be genetic, hereditary, hormonal, illness or even due to a person’s lifestyle.

There are several different types of Alopecia.

Androgenic Alopecia is one of the most common forms. It can be affected in both men and women and can be genetic.

Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune condition resulting in sudden hair loss. It appears in circular patches across your scalp and can be divided into different categories.

Alopecia Totalis is one of the types of areata. Instead of circular patches, it results in total hair loss on the scalp.

Alopecia Universalis the most advanced form of alopecia areata resulting in total hair loss all over the body.

Alopecia barbae is another form of alopecia areata that is localised to the beard area. It can be a single bald patch or more extensive hair loss across the whole of the beard area. Men tend to opt for facial micropigmentation to help conceal the patches.

Then you have Traction Alopecia. Traction alopecia is the result of tugging or pulling at your hair follicles and is often seen in women. Certain hairstyles or weaves can cause this. Hair may grow back, which means treatments like scalp micropigmentation aren’t always needed; however, it can help throughout the regrowth process.

How does Scalp Micropigmentation help Alopecia sufferers?

To help Alopecia sufferers take back control, they can undergo a treatment called scalp micropigmentation.

Scalp micropigmentation is a non-invasive treatment which is able to restore the appearance of lost hair, ultimately restoring a person’s confidence when suffering from Alopecia. It is able to replicate the appearance of a shaved head by applying hundreds of pigment deposits into the top layer of the skin on the scalp.

Due to the fact that Alopecia is an autoimmune disease, it is recommended that longer is left between treatment sessions for them to achieve their desired result, as this will allow the body a longer time to heal.

Scalp micropigmentation isn’t a cure for Alopecia, nor does it prevent any hair regrowth that may appear. However, it will help an individual feel more hopeful, as they will no longer have the patches of baldness.

