Destination Label Products Feature Eye-Catching Anthony Glick Photos. Is This Finally the Perfect Gift for Beach Lovers?

Photographs from The Bondi Rescue Lifeguard & Photographer Are Showcased on beautiful sand free beach Towels, Tote Bags, Water Bottles, And Other awesome Items.

At a time when people can’t just simply travel to beaches due to restrictions, one towel maker offers to instead bring the beach to the people.

Australian company Destination Label produces sand-free towels, tote bags, jigsaw puzzles and other items that feature amazing beach photos taken by photographer Anthony Glick, known from the hit reality TV show “Bondi Rescue.” The printed images include famous Australian beaches and other destinations worldwide. On its towels and tote bags, Destination Label also includes the exact coordinates of the place where the photo was taken, making for the perfect gift.

The brand maintains a quality designed for people who like to spend time outdoors, with the exception of its jigsaw puzzles which are great for keeping people entertained at home, while leaving them with an amazing beach image when they are completed. Destination Label’s products are lightweight, easy to pack, easy to carry around, and, in general, very handy.

“Not only is the design awesome, but the towel itself does exactly what it says – quick-dry, sand-free, and extremely absorbent,” said one reviewer. Another who purchased a tote bag submitted as her review, “Much bigger and stronger than I thought. It is great for my daily walks and super useful for bringing home some groceries.”

More than just featuring the great outdoors in its products, Destination Label also actively tries to help it. With every purchase made, the brand plants a tree on behalf of the buyer. The buyer can choose their own tree species, are given the tree’s location, and even get updates on its growth.

More information on Destination Label’s products and sustainability efforts are accessible on their website at https://destinationtowels.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: Destination Label

Contact Person: Anthony

Email: Send Email

Country: Australia

Website: https://destinationtowels.com/

