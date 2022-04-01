Scalp Safety First With Carolina Scalp Centre

Hair loss can be devastating to anyone. Our hair is part of what makes us who we are.
It is no wonder that hair loss is becoming a more common theme in both men and women in today’s fast paced society.
For men, male pattern baldness is found to be the most common cause of hair loss. Pattern baldness can be down to genetics or hormones. It is more common for women to suffer from hair thinning. This is usually down to the fact that the hairs growing phase begins to slow down and new hair takes longer to grow.
The ultimate modern hair loss solution is scalp micropigmentation, (also known as SMP). It doesn’t promote hair growth, nor is it a cure; however, it does help to conceal the problem that hair loss and hair thinning leaves behind.
The pigment is implanted underneath the outer layer of the skin, and it will go on to resemble imitation hair follicles. This will create the illusion of a full head of shaved hair.
Most people can get scalp micropigmentation treatment, but the perfect candidates for it are male pattern baldness, female hair loss, hair transplant scars, other scarring (accidental and surgical), alopecia and lack of density.
As with traditional tattoos, there is always a risk of an infection as the skin is being broken. With this in mind, you must carry out in-depth research beforehand about the clinic and technician you decide to choose.
Consider the hygiene factor. Does the clinic and SMP artist seem to be following appropriate guidelines? Ensure that everything surrounding the treatment area and all equipment being used, is kept sterile. Protective films are being put onto the machinery and removed after each client. It is also critical that new and sealed needles are being used for each treatment and gloves are being worn at all times throughout the treatment.
When choosing a treatment like SMP, you must know that it is a highly skilled profession. You want to be choosing an SMP artist who holds sufficient qualifications and has attended accredited training for administering scalp micropigmentation. You must be diligent when choosing the right person and clinic for your treatment.
Finally, you want to make sure you are aware of the ingredients in the pigment. You want to make sure the pigment they are using is a natural pigment. This is because specific components in inferior inks can cause allergies.
The main thing you need to take into consideration before having SMP is the emotional aspect of it. It can be a life-changing procedure for so many so the last thing you want to do is receive a treatment which is poorly administered.
So, is it safe?
However, to answer the question, is scalp micropigmentation safe? Absolutely. Like any treatment or procedure, make sure to carry out extensive research before you have it done to get the safest and best results.
Media Contact
Company Name: Carolina Scalp Center
Contact Person: Team Micro
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://carolinascalpcenter.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.