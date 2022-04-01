Scalp Safety First With Carolina Scalp Centre

So, is it safe?

Hair loss can be devastating to anyone. Our hair is part of what makes us who we are.

It is no wonder that hair loss is becoming a more common theme in both men and women in today’s fast paced society.

For men, male pattern baldness is found to be the most common cause of hair loss. Pattern baldness can be down to genetics or hormones. It is more common for women to suffer from hair thinning. This is usually down to the fact that the hairs growing phase begins to slow down and new hair takes longer to grow.

The ultimate modern hair loss solution is scalp micropigmentation, (also known as SMP). It doesn’t promote hair growth, nor is it a cure; however, it does help to conceal the problem that hair loss and hair thinning leaves behind.

The pigment is implanted underneath the outer layer of the skin, and it will go on to resemble imitation hair follicles. This will create the illusion of a full head of shaved hair.

Most people can get scalp micropigmentation treatment, but the perfect candidates for it are male pattern baldness, female hair loss, hair transplant scars, other scarring (accidental and surgical), alopecia and lack of density.

As with traditional tattoos, there is always a risk of an infection as the skin is being broken. With this in mind, you must carry out in-depth research beforehand about the clinic and technician you decide to choose.

Consider the hygiene factor. Does the clinic and SMP artist seem to be following appropriate guidelines? Ensure that everything surrounding the treatment area and all equipment being used, is kept sterile. Protective films are being put onto the machinery and removed after each client. It is also critical that new and sealed needles are being used for each treatment and gloves are being worn at all times throughout the treatment.

When choosing a treatment like SMP, you must know that it is a highly skilled profession. You want to be choosing an SMP artist who holds sufficient qualifications and has attended accredited training for administering scalp micropigmentation. You must be diligent when choosing the right person and clinic for your treatment.

Finally, you want to make sure you are aware of the ingredients in the pigment. You want to make sure the pigment they are using is a natural pigment. This is because specific components in inferior inks can cause allergies.

The main thing you need to take into consideration before having SMP is the emotional aspect of it. It can be a life-changing procedure for so many so the last thing you want to do is receive a treatment which is poorly administered.

So, is it safe?

However, to answer the question, is scalp micropigmentation safe? Absolutely. Like any treatment or procedure, make sure to carry out extensive research before you have it done to get the safest and best results.

