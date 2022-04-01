Innovative Therapist Starts a Unique App Based Coaching Business to Help Others Thrive and Navigate Stressful Life Challenges

Reset Life Coaching offers online life coaching from Master’s level coaches who are trained in evidence based practices to help individuals. Clients get real advice from coaches with experience and a background in counseling. They work collaboratively with their coach to improve their confidence, relationships and career with Reset’s unique coaching approach. Sessions are designed to maximize client potential by identifying strengths and habits that will create positive change.
“Sometimes, we just need a reset. Life doesn’t come with a brochure, so we’re here to help clients develop a clear action plan so they can thrive in all areas of life. I’ve worked as a licensed therapist, developmental specialist, and certified behavior analyst helping clients overcome barriers to living their lives to the fullest. I now work with a team of amazing coaches providing app-based coaching to clients all over the globe,” shared the founder of Reset.
Services include individual, relationship, and career coaching.
Individual coaching is intended to help clients discover their personal strengths and self-worth. People tend to put others first, but in doing so, they can sometimes neglect their personal wants and needs. A Reset coach acts as a personal advocate to show individuals a kinder, gentler way to treat themselves. They will highlight ways to create a sense of balance that will benefit the client and those around them.
In relationship coaching, Reset helps couples build stronger, healthier relationships with their partner. Clients work with a relationship coach that can highlight strengths and provide support as they work through challenges that have become a redundant force in their daily lives.
Career coaching helps clients tackle the next chapter of life with confidence and an action plan. Reset coaches use career and personality assessments to help individuals discover the path that is right for them based on their individual strengths and passions.
Reset was founded to create a space for growth to support those who consciously seek wellness in all areas of life. The Reset team uses therapeutic and behavioral strategies that have been shown to foster change and clarity. They help individuals discover their passions and create the positive habits that align with the visions they have set for their future. They are there to encourage and assist individuals in developing a fulfilling, balanced lifestyle that is right for them.
More information can be found at https://resetlifecoaches.com/.
About Reset Life Coaching
Reset Life Coaching offers unique, app-based personal life coaching by Master’s level professionals with experience and a background in counseling. Reset provides tools and strategies to help individuals thrive and create happiness as defined by the client, and no one else.
