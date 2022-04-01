The NYC Autism Tech, Innovation & Careers Expo Hosted by NYC Autism Community Group, Announces Speakers and Sponsors

Expo is a showcase of tech, innovation, and career opportunities for autistic young people and families.

New York, NY, USA – April 1, 2022 – Support and guidance for autistic young people and families has been more challenging coming out of the pandemic. Resources are hard to come by, are more expensive, and often out of reach. The NYC Autism Tech, Innovation & Careers Expo is hoping to be a beacon by showcasing that modern tech and innovation can support autistic young people and help them to accept themselves. The Expo will provide families a chance to embrace their autistic young people more authentically, at an affordable event filled with a variety of speakers, exhibitors, vendors, and demonstrations.

A key goal of the NYC Autism Expo is to provide a direct access to autism inclusive employers, opening doors to build careers in a field that they love. The unemployment rate for autistic young adults is around 84% and the NYC Autism Community Group is hoping to drastically improve that statistic with this event. The group is creating network of exhibitors and sponsorship partners to accelerate their business community and ecosystem, including the Autism Today Foundation – giants in the space of space of autism advocacy and media for, about and by people on the autism spectrum.

Speakers and Workshops throughout the day include:

Keynote Speaker: Jude Morrow – Autistic author, motivational speaker, 2x TEDx Speaker, and Founder of Neurodiversity Training International.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Robert J. Melillo. One of the world’s most sought after and respected experts in Developmental Functional Neurology, Brain Imbalances, hemispheric integration and the diagnosis and correction of most neurobehavioral disorders and learning disabilities. In 2006, he created Brain Balance Achievement Centers which has approximately 150 centers and has helped tens of thousands of families.

Headline Speaker: Celest Austin MD – Founder of GoManda – a tech inspired app that helps autistic children learn and communicate in their already wonderful autistic way. GoManda is a our proud key event sponsor.

Headline Speaker: Natalia Lyckowski from IBM Global Neurodiversity Advancement Leader, Independent Keynote Speaker and Educator, Neurodivesity@IBM Business Resource Group Leader, Business Transformation Analyst.

Other Notable Speakers include:

Baz Porter. Life and Business Strategist extraordinaire, sought after keynote speaker. Baz has helped entrepreneurs and people through life-changing coaching and mentorship.

Hugh Zaretsky. Coming from three generations of teachers he understands how we need to improve our traditional educational system. Hugh wants to help teach kids from a young age to learn financial and personal responsibility for their lives.

Manisha Lad. Creator of the Akhil Autism Foundation after her son and an extraordinary entrepreneur creating real change in autism services. “Every autistic individual deserves treatment, and every parent and professional needs education. Make all the treatments affordable and accessible to every individual.” is her mantra.

Lauren Pearson. Lauren is a high school senior from Ontario, Canada. She is also a teen author, who is passionate about neuroscience and neurodiversity. Due to her own experiences with having ADHD and Autism, she aspires to end the implicit gender gap among neurodiverse females. She created “DiverseNeuro” to increase academic efforts surrounding neurodiversity.

Expert Panels will discuss:

1. Neurodiversity employment and job matching for young adults with autism headed by Jeff Miller of Potentia.

2. Technology supports for children and young adults with autism.

3. Allies/advocates–how do we best support our children and young adults with autism, beginning with our own mindset and necessary planning.

In-person attendee tickets include access to the online virtual event platform hosted on Aspire.

Online tickets contain the keynote speeches, online discussion boards, networking opportunities and the catalogue of exhibitors.

The NYC Autism Expo is seeking Vendors and Exhibitors. When purchasing an in-person vendor space – this includes space in the online platform catalogue complete with links. Should you not wish to exhibit at the actual event, please purchase an “online exhibitor” ticket.

Sign Up Here – NYC Autism Tech, Innovation & Career Expo Tickets, Sat, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite

For any event contact or information including for vendor/exhibitors, please email Richard Schreiber at rschreiber@nycautismcommunity.org.

Media Contact

Company Name: Vedette Global Media

Contact Person: Angel Tuccy

Email: Send Email

Phone: 720-257-9263

Country: United States

Website: http://vedetteglobalmedia.com

