TV Guest Lands Million Dollar Contract After Appearing on "Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy Labat"

Fayetteville, GA, USA – April 1, 2022 – During season 1 of “Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy Labat”, Dr. Labat interviewed guests on topics about improving your credit score; preparing for jobs of the future; establishing 501(c)3 non-profits & getting grants; proper protection to prevent financial ruin; and faith, focus and the importance of giving back. One of Dr. Wendy’s guests finalized a multi-million-dollar business contract as a result of their appearance in an episode of the show. The exposure they received from being a guest on the global streaming tv show took their business to another level. It enhanced their credibility and created more excitement about their company.

Season 2 of “Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy Labat” will be a Business Edition. The second season will focus on business development topics for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, small business owners, and business executives. Some of the topics include:

• Maximum Exposure & PR for Your Business

• Branding Yourself and Your Business

• Trademark & Copyright Protection

• Packaging Programs using NFTs & Cryptocurrency

• Using Social Media to Market Your Business

• Effective Multi-level Marketing Strategies

Six brand new episodes are scheduled to be filmed in the spring, with a planned release for the fall of 2022.

“I’m on a crusade to empower entrepreneurs and individuals to overcome anorexic income, obese debt, and other financial ills to optimize the financial health of their personal and business finances,” says Dr. Wendy. “I had no idea that an appearance on my show would turn into such a financial windfall for my guests. Now, as I am booking guests for the second season, they are even more excited when I share that story with them.”

The first season of “Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy Labat” is streaming on the award-winning ZTV Network, founded by Zondra Evans. ZTV Network is a global marketing and advertising company that leverages global streaming platforms such as ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV to showcase small businesses and provide international exposure.

Next month, Dr. Wendy will be a guest on the “Mission Accepted” an international podcast hosted by Ultrapreneur, Deb Drummond. Dr. Labat will share her own “mission accepted” story of turning her ‘breast cancer diagnosis into a victory that made her a multiple best-selling author, award-winning TV producer, and developing her role as the Financial Healer.

Dr. Wendy became known as “The Financial Healer” after conquering breast cancer. She had the proper protection that paid the $1.5 million of medical bills in full and provided her with multiple 6-figure, tax-free financial shots in the arm. Her cancer diagnosis did not cause financial ruin for her and her family but led to the development of The Financial Cures System®.

Dr. Labat’s Financial Cures Book Series®, Diagnose Your Financial Health and Optimize Your Financial Health share the knowledge, experience, and wisdom she garnered firsthand from the challenges she faced starting a business over 4 decades ago with no business experience and limited financial resources.

All versions of her books are available now on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3JLYnjF.

“When you think right, speak right, and do right, things will flow right to optimize your financial health,” says. Dr. Labat.

About Dr. Wendy Labat

Dr. Wendy Labat, The Financial Healer, is the CEO of The Financial Cures LLC and creator of The Financial Cures System®, a results-based program for financial mastery. Dr. Labat is the best-selling author of The Financial Cures Book Series: Diagnose Your Financial Health and Optimize Your Financial Health. She is the producer of the award-winning global streaming production of Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy, an award-winning entrepreneur, business strategist, and international speaker.

Dr. Wendy has been featured in Authority Magazine, Success Profiles Magazine, Black Enterprise, The Atlanta Tribune, PBS American Portrait, Daring Leaders, TAP-IN, and Lemonade Legend Magazine, to name a few. Dr. Labat was named “Top Entrepreneur/Business Owner” by Marquis Who’s Who, and “Living Legend” by the Walden University Student Alumni.

Dr. Labat the Founder and CEO of Ascend Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization established to empower disadvantaged women to realize their dreams of entrepreneurship. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Zion Hill Community Development Corporation, a 501(c)3 foundation established to provide housing for senior homeless women and young adults. Dr. Wendy has her Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Entrepreneurship and almost four decades of experience as an entrepreneur.

Read more about Dr. Wendy Labat, The Financial Healer, at www.TheFinancialCures.com.

Watch Season 1 of “Financial Cures with Dr. Wendy Labat” at www.Fincures.com.

