Michelle Jewsbury Launches Ultimate Breakthrough Bootcamp

The Ultimate Breakthrough Experience is designed to create a revolutionary journey for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Clearwater, FL, USA – April 1, 2022 – Michelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropic speaker, author, and entrepreneur who has made it her life’s work to help others achieve success. To expand her transformational coaching programs, Jewsbury is launching a brand new Ultimate Breakthrough Bootcamp designed to help others turn their story into a business, mission, movement, or a non-profit. The Ultimate Breakthrough Bootcamp will be held in Clearwater, Florida, over 2 ½ days, October 21-23, 2022. This is an exciting opportunity limited to 15 aspiring entrepreneurs who feel called to turn their personal journey into a mission to serve others.

Over the course of the Bootcamp, participants will learn how to share their story in a profound and impactful way. On the first day of the Bootcamp, participants will learn how to identify opportunities for sharing their story with the world. They will learn how to craft their story into a vision and mission. Using their experiences as fuel, they’ll discover how to create a plan for how to share their personal journey. Additionally, they’ll dive into recognizing what has held them back and how to elevate their thoughts, feel through pain, and learn that their voice matters.

With a plan in place, attendees will work with media specialist, Angel Tuccy, on the second day of the Bootcamp. Tuccy will share how to elevate your brand and story in the media. By the end of the Bootcamp, participants will be able to identify their spheres of influence, leaving with all the knowledge they’ll need to create a successful mission.

“It’s important to remember that we all have different audiences, and what works for one person might not work for another,” said Jewsbury. “However, if we’re clear about our goals and who we’re trying to reach, we stand a much better chance of success.”

On the final day of the Bootcamp, participants will enjoy an outdoor team-building beach experience designed to create a strong connection with other amazing individuals while enjoying the sunny weather and Gulf Coast beaches.

The Ultimate Breakthrough Bootcamp will be held in Clearwater, Florida, October 21-23. Clearwater is a city in Florida’s Tampa Bay area known for its sunny weather and Gulf Coast beaches. Tickets are available for a limited time at www.ultimatebreakthroughbootcamp.com.

About Michelle Jewsbury

Michelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropic speaker and author. She is known for her acclaimed one-person show “But I Love Him,” which has been turned into a memoir about her personal experience in an abusive relationship. Michelle Jewsbury also formed Unsilenced Voices to open up the conversation about domestic violence. Unsilenced Voices educates the public about abuse laws while working to shift the cultural mentality to keep silent.

To learn more about Unsilenced Voices, visit their website at www.unsilencedvoices.org.

Michelle Jewsbury offers personal breakthrough coaching programs, consultations, and speaking presentations about overcoming obstacles, womens empowerment and trauma recovery. Visit www.unsilencemyvoice.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Vedette Global Media

Contact Person: Angel Tuccy

Email: Send Email

Phone: 720-257-9263

Country: United States

Website: http://vedetteglobalmedia.com

