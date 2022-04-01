Conni Ponturo Leads the Way for the Home Workout Movement

Ponturo is changing the way people think about working out at home with her innovative ideas and creativity.

Woodland Hills, CA, USA – April 1, 2022 – Conni Ponturo, owner of Absolutely Grounded, knew her industry would be at the epicenter of impact on Americans as soon as the pandemic restrictions hit. Pre-pandemic, over 60 million people worked out at some type of public fitness center or club. During the pandemic, all fitness clubs closed their doors for a varied amount of time. Today, more than 20% of those centers are still closed. Of those that have re-opened, over 70% are catering to the in-home workout demand, providing on-demand or livestreaming workouts.

In March 2020, Ponturo immediately began live streaming her pilates classes. Using her smart phone and making due with what she knew about technology and streaming, her clients were able to log on and continue working out with Ponturo from the safe distance of their homes. Ponturo’s geographic base immediately expanded way beyond her Los Angeles community. Folks all around the U.S. began tuning in for Ponturo’s joyful classes. The pandemic forced her to pivot into a livestreaming model that Ponturo still maintains today for more than half her clientele. Absolutely Grounded has become an international pilates studio, serving clients all over the globe with her library of on-demand courses and weekly live streaming classes. On social sites and during interviews, celebrities are bragging about the results they’re seeing with their in-home gyms. Jane Seymour’s Instagram post raving about her toned abs from her in-home pilates workouts was featured in Prevention magazine.

Ponturo’s creativity with her clients includes texting them every day with a mix of health, simple workouts, meditation, and inspiration that they can do to stay moving while at home. Whether they are working from home or dealing day-to-day as a parent, these individuals push through and make room in life for fitness in any way possible with Ponturo’s help.

Her love of movement and her ability to see imbalances in the body makes for a perfect system to reeducate the body. Ponturo’s knowledge of myofascial release techniques that you can do at home is unparalleled. Ponturo’s wish is that her clients are aware of their amazing bodies and how to work to the best of their abilities to allow them to move, feel better, and be even more alive.

“The world is a reflection of how you think. Have you ever noticed how your day starts to determine how it ends and you feel? For instance, if you spill coffee on your shirt as you walk out the door, one by one, things will escalate with your negative thoughts, and you’ll end up having a terrible day,” said Ponturo. “As much as we don’t want to admit it, we are in control of our day. Watch what you say; your body is listening – think positive thoughts and have a great day!”

For more information about Absolutely Grounded Pilates, visit Ponturos online at https://absolutelygrounded.com.

About Conni Ponturo

Conni Ponturo is a leading authority in pain-free living, which includes the power of creating a harmonious connection of mindset, emotions, and body. Respected for her unique approach to Transformational Movement that merges Pilates, meditation, and mindset, Conni Ponturo teaches her clients how to flourish at every stage and age of their life.

Connect with Conni at https://absolutelygrounded.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Vedette Global Media

Contact Person: Angel Tuccy

Email: Send Email

Phone: 720-257-9263

Country: United States

Website: http://vedetteglobalmedia.com

