In-depth Mitochondrial Function Testing Services at Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene provides in-depth mitochondrial function testing services, allowing researchers to accurately analyze the relationship between cancer and mitochondria.

New York, USA – April 1, 2022 – Defects in mitochondrial function have long been suspected to contribute to the development of cancer. In this regard, Creative Biogene strives to explore mitochondrial functions that are yet to be discovered as well as the pathogenesis of mitochondria-associated cancers and possible interventions through in-depth mitochondrial function testing to accelerate the preclinical development of novel drugs and therapy targeted to cancer.

Mitochondria is of vital importance due to its critical role in apoptosis. However, cancer cells are characterized by resistance to apoptosis, which poses challenges to preclinical research. Fortunately, a growing number of publications disclose the association between mitochondrial dysfunction and cancer development. Mitochondria structural and functional abnormalities, mitochondrial gene mutations, and other factors are found to conduce to the development of cancers. In addition, nuclear gene mutations in conjunction with some transcription factors, e.g., PI3K-AKT, MAPK, STAT3, and signaling pathways affecting mitochondrial function cannot be ignored in the progression and metastasis of cancer as well.

Given the significance of mitochondria in apoptosis, Creative Biogene provides rapid mitochondrial function testing services, allowing researchers to accurately analyze the relationship between cancer and mitochondria. Depending upon the up-to-date cancer models and solid expertise, the scientist team is well versed in exome targeting technology designed to produce comprehensive bioinformatic solutions by customizing different sequencing depths for common and rare mutations in mitochondrial genes. Furthermore, Creative Biogene also has the strength to identify nuclear mutations related to mitochondrial dysfunction by the use of next-generation sequencing.

“In vivo/in vitro assessment of mitochondrial function can be a useful tool for mechanistic studies of cancers, as well as for the evaluation of (novel) therapeutic interventions.” said a senior scientist at Creative Biogene, “We offer comprehensive mitochondria-focused tests and services with the advantage of our cell-based and animal-based models. We are confident to ensure the fastest project turnover and the most professional technical support.”

Being not only a genetic testing expert, but Creative Biogene also excels in mitochondrial metabolomics, mitochondrial dynamics, and mitochondrial bioenergetics. The full-scale mitochondrial studies can greatly simplify pharmaceutical and biotech partners’ preclinical research targeted to mitochondria-related disorders such as cardiac disease, neurodegeneration, diabetes, and other human diseases.

