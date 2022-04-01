FES Initiates Global Partnership Program, Connecting the Scattered Opportunities into One Massive Metaverse System

Recently, FES announced that it will accept an investment of 20 million USD from a famous venture capital institution in Singapore. The current injection of capital from the Venture Capital is a strategic step toward the joint construction of the FES Ecosystem. Specifically, the collaboration between the two parties created an opportunity to brainstorm the core principles for blockchain developments. Speaking at the Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 between March 16th – 17th, FES announced the launch of the Global Partnership Program, seeking top projects around the world to create a unified team and jointly herald an era of win-win collaborations in the digital industry. Currently, strategic collaboration agreements are in the process of being signed with leading cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds and venture capitals in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Canada, Dubai, Israel, the United States, and more. Some examples include Digital Trade Development Foundation Ltd, DTU Global Pte Ltd, NV Entertainment, and Union Matrix Capital.

Since then, FES has completed Series A financing. The fund, which was established in 2018, specializes in seeking out under-valued but high-quality investment opportunities. Since its inception, the Venture Capital has completed over 30 venture deals, with an AUM of around $1 billion.

Citing a person familiar with the deal, the firm is highly bullish on the development of the FES ecosystem. Deemed as the “dark horse” of the crypto-verse, FES has produced solid results since its launch. According to the back-end database for the FES Bingo App, the GameFi application on the FES ecosystem, an average of 450,000 unique plays were made per week. Cumulatively, more than 10 billion plays have been made thus far. The speed of organic growth for the community is reflected in the price of FEC, the native token for the FES Ecosystem. Within 2 months of launch, the Return on Investment (ROI) comes to roughly 150%. Furthermore, the FES Ecosystem is comprised of 5 different arms:

GameFi – Five Element Bingo App

NFT Marketplace – CloseLand

Financial Ecosystem

Exchange:

– Decentralised: DTCSwap

– Centralised: DCExchange (DCEX)

According to the person on the deal, the rationale behind the investment can be summed up into 4 main points.

1) Institutional investors are generally more sensitive to under-valued investment opportunities as compared to retail investors. The industry as a whole is looking to foray into quality blockchain and NFT projects.

2) The CloseLand NFT Marketplace will be live soon, building the foundation for subsequent projects with NFT elements.

3) FES has robust technical infrastructures audited by Certik and Armors. The user-friendly user interfaces (UIs) on its DApps, and low gas-fee structures will encourage greater user uptake. S

4) There are broad revenue streams and revenue-sharing mechanisms such as the SuperNodes to reward the biggest patrons of the Ecosystem. The diverse monetization channels will enhance future profitability, creating a sustainable investment model.

As unprecedented events continue to unfold in 2022, the value of cryptocurrencies is continuously ushered into the spotlight. Similarly, 2022 is a year of accelerated innovation and development for FES. High net worth individuals (HNWIs) and institutional investors may notice the utility of the FEC token as an alternative to fiat currency in times of uncertainty and the token can serve as a noteworthy consideration for a balanced and diversified portfolio. With the continuous integration and development of the FES Ecosystem, FES will no doubt play its part in the “future of money”.

