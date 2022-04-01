Creative Biogene Released One-Stop C. elegans Aging Research Services to Fuel Aging Studies

Creative Biogene announced the release of one-stop C. elegans aging research services to accelerate the speed of partners’ aging studies.

New York, USA – April 1, 2022 – Based on its physiological aging characteristics and superiority, the application of C. elegans as a model for studies on aging, mechanisms of longevity, and drug screening has been widely acknowledged in recent decades. Creative Biogene, a leading expert on C. elegans model, announced the release of one-stop C. elegans aging research services to accelerate the speed of partners’ aging studies.

C. elegans is a free-living, harmless nematode and possesses homologs of about two-thirds of all human disease genes. The C. elegans model system used to recapitulate most human diseases in recent decades is invaluable for experimental research at both the metabolic and genomic levels in vivo. Additionally, its clear age-dependent humanlike physiological changes at the tissue, cellular, and molecular levels enable C. elegans a valuable model for aging research.

As a reliable partner committed to supporting researchers in the field of aging, Creative Biogene offers a series of measurements of age-associated changes that serve as biomarkers indicative of the physiological status of aging to provide information for aging research. Examples of its one-stop C. elegans aging research services involve:

• Lifespan Testing Service

As the manual lifespan testing in C. elegans is inefficient and time-consuming, Creative Biogene develops an advanced technique using WorMotel, a microfabricated device, for accurately measuring the lifespan of every C. elegans and monitoring aging C. elegans in a high-throughput manner. After measuring the lifespan, the company evaluates the reliability of the assay via a considerate protocol.

• Age-related Morphology Detection Service

Morphological change can be directly monitored by microscope and analyzed as a valuable biomarker for aging research. Here Creative Biogene offers several morphological measurements such as bacterial content, germline, and pharynx using its powerful C. elegans model system to help researchers study mutations, drugs, diet, environmental conditions, and other factors that influence aging.

• Reproductive Capacity Analysis Service

The age-related decline of reproductive function is likely to be critical for aging evolution. Through reproduction analysis, researchers can understand the factors that affect the reproductive capacity of C. elegans to learn more about causes related to aging. Creative Biogene’s analytical approaches encompass brood size assay, ovulation/egg-laying rate as well as screening factors that influence reproductive aging in hermaphrodites.

In addition to the featured services above, Creative Biogene also provides age-related behavioral detection and biochemical detection services as alternatives for clients. The marketing director at the company said, “Our goal is to provide great convenience for our customers, by promoting the experimental progress of aging research and delivering reliable report data.”

About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is committed to providing reliable research services with comprehensive data analysis, faster turnaround time, and the most competitive prices for clients. Creative Biogene offers diverse C. elegans services such as C. elegans genome editing, aging research, drug screening, and C. elegans biology among others.

Media Contact

Company Name: Creative Biogene

Contact Person: Joe Cohen

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-631-386-8241

Country: United States

Website: https://c-elegans.creative-biogene.com

