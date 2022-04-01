FoodFrogs NFT Announces Their NFTs Collaboration with Rap Artist Juelz Santana and Jue Lan Kitchen

What are FoodFrogs?
FoodFrogs are a unique, limited hand-drawn NFTs collection that gives you both digital and physical benefits just from owning a frog. An NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a unique digital asset that signifies the ownership of physical goods such as artwork, video snippets, music, and more. NFTs are based on the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies, however, they are not a form of currency. The FoodFrogs team created the world’s first food and beverage marketplace. 10000 hand-drawn randomly generated food frogs living in Ethereum’s NFT cafeteria. FoodFrog holders can earn perks and rewards from the marketplace as well as other VIP benefits from being an exclusive frog holder.
Partnership and Collaboration Among FoodFrogs and Juelz Santana
The interesting point is this! Juelz Santana, who’s a rap artist and a celebrity has partnered up with FoodFrogs, and this collaboration seems to carry huge hype and weight in both the NFT space as well as the food & beverage industry (not to mention the Music/Entertainment Industry). Juelz Santana is a well-known American rapper and member of the East Coast hip hop group The Diplomats, also known as Dipset. FoodFrog NFTs and Juelz Santana will invite their collective audiences to contribute a unique collection of characters to the open-Metaverse NFT project. This NFT collaboration is a community-driven approach to NFTs and Art. Collaboration with others to make empowering projects and enter the world of NFTs. They also help drive the direction of the NFT market together. Team FoodFrogs said that at least 350+ restaurants & bars have committed to taking part in this huge FoodFrogs movement. Holders of Foodfrogs will be able to go into restaurants and use their FoodFrog as a VIP pass to get custom dishes, menus, and other items not normally offered to patrons. These exclusive benefits also tap into the Metaverse, where holders can redeem NFT dishes for rewards and even join live cooking classes with famous chefs.
Where To Find FoodFrogs?
FoodFrogs can be found on different platforms and social media. If you want to mint a FoodFrog, you can do so on their official website (Watch the How to Mint a FoodFrog video too).
Official website: FoodFrogs.com
Find the official collaboration video of FoodFrogs and Juelz Santana on FoodFrogs’ Social Media Channels:
Twitter: twitter.com/foodfrogs
Instagram: instagram.com/foodfrogsnft
Link tree: https://linktr.ee/Foodfrogs
Media Contact
Company Name: FoodFrogs
Contact Person: Joey
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.foodfrogs.com/
