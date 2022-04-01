Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

“Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026”

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market To Be Driven By Increasing Availability Of Medical Reimbursements During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sacral nerve stimulation market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, application, and regional markets. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 956.25 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.5%

Increased frequency of urge incontinence and the availability of medical reimbursements are driving the global sacral nerve stimulation business. As a consequence of the rising incidences of urine incontinence, pelvic discomfort, and faecal incontinence, and the growing number of patients suffering from UTI and urge continence, the implantable SNS devices sector is leading the market. Because of the growing incidence of OAB and faecal incontinence, external SNS devices are projected to rise at the highest pace. Due to increasing understanding about treatment, rising incidences of OAB and urge incontinences, improved healthcare facilities, technical developments in the medical sector such as implanted SNS devices, and expanding compensations for inventions, North America is dominating the market. Due to an increase in occurrences of faecal and urine incontinence, rising awareness initiatives, and the presence of significant key players in nations such as China and Japan, Asia Pacific is an emerging industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) is a device that is implanted to control bladder function by sending controlled electrical impulses to the sacral nerves, which affect neurological pathways. Patients with faecal and urinary problems can benefit from this therapy, which is both effective and safe. Patients who have not had reliable results from therapy or medication might consider this treatment. Urinary incontinence affects about 13 million individuals, primarily women, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It is one of the most debilitating conditions since it may affect a person’s quality of life and possibly lead to social isolation.

On the basis of product, sacral nerve stimulation market is segmented into:

Implantable SNS Devices

External SNS Devices

Based on type, sacral nerve stimulation market is divided into:

Electrical Muscle Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

On the basis of application, sacral nerve stimulation market is categorized as:

Urinary and Faecal Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Chronic Anal Fissure

Others

The major regional markets of sacral nerve stimulation market are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Traditional treatments for constipation and faecal incontinence have failed, therefore hospitals and clinics are turning to electrical stimulation devices. As a result, the sacral nerve stimulation market is expected to grow in the future years. The sacral nerve transmitter makes no noise and is completely undetectable to others. As a result, it is a popular choice for treating youngsters. Worldwide, the incidence of different illnesses such as Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis has grown, potentially leading to a rise in urine incontinence. The demand for urinary incontinence treatment devices is projected to rise as a result throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the expanding trend of major companies engaging in research and development activities and the rising number of product approvals are expected to help the segment’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jude Medical, Cyberonics, Neuropace, Synapse Biomedical, Uroplasty, Inc., and Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

