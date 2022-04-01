Global Automotive Air Brake System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Air Brake System Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Automotive Air Brake System Market, assessing the market based on its segments like brake type, vehicle type, component, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-air-brake-system-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.43 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3.10%
- Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 5.32 Billion
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Factors such as rising demand for heavy-duty trucks, a growing desire for air brake systems in medium-duty vehicles, and tight legislation governing heavy-duty vehicle safety measures are driving the global automotive air brake system sector. Because of the proven effectiveness and performance of air brake systems in heavy-duty trucks, they are seeing greater use in medium-duty vehicles. The current hydraulic brake systems are unable to generate enough energy to stop fully charged medium-duty cars, which may pose safety issues, fueling the growing need for automobile air brake systems.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Pneumatic stress is used by the automotive air braking system to stop a vehicle like a truck or a bus.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-air-brake-system-market
On the basis of brake type, the market is segmented into:
- Air Drum Brake
- Air Disc Brake
On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into:
- Rigid Body Truck
- Heavy Duty Truck
- Semi-Trailer
- Bus
On the basis of component, the market is classified as:
- Compressor
- Governor
- Storage Tank
- Air Dryer
- Foot Valve
- Brake Chamber
- Slake Adjuster
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Heavy-duty vehicle sales are increasing in countries such as China, Japan, North American countries, and Western European countries. This is attributable to increased manufacturing activity and road infrastructure improvements. Automotive OEMs have been consistently working on improving vehicle efficiency, which has resulted in an increase in vehicle weight reduction techniques. This involves the displacement of heavy hydraulic systems in cars. Air brake systems are standard on heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and buses. As a result, increased sales of heavy-duty vehicles are likely to drive demand for automotive air-brake systems during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Knorr-Bremse AG, Meritor Inc, Haldex, SORL Auto Parts Inc, Wabco, Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, Nabtesco Automotive Corporation, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
Read More Reports:-
Global Crop Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crop-insurance-market
Global Surgical Scissors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-scissors-market
Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-biodegradable-diapers-market
Global Remittance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/remittance-market
India Vegan Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-vegan-food-market
Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.
Content Source @https://takeitcool.com/global-automotive-air-brake-system-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/
Media Contact
Company Name: Expert Market Research
Contact Person: Matt Johnson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-415-325-5166
Address:30 North Gould Street
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Automotive Air Brake System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.