Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market, Trends Analysis and Shares-2021 Advantages, Regional Outlook, Future Opportunities and Applications, Trends and Top Key Players till the Forecast Period .

“"Global Paper & Paperboard Market Analysis and Forecast till 2030"”

Global Paper & Paperboard Market, By Type (Paperboard, Corrugated board, Container board, Box board, Kraft Paperboard and Flexible Paper Packaging), By Grade (Folding box board, Glassine and Greaseproof paper, White line chipboard, Solid bleached sulphate, Label paper, Coated unbleached, Kraft paperboard and Others), By Application (Homecare, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Personal care, Retail and Others)

The Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market accounted for US$ 215.34 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 298.3 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%. Paper and paperboard are made with pulp from both wood and non-wood sources, such as straw and bamboo. Wood pulp is widely available, and as a result of paper recycling, its use is growing. Because of its continuous nature and low cost of wood pulp, paper and paperboard packaging is an appealing form of packaging for end-use commerce. Except for the fact that it is thicker, there is no discernible difference between paperboard and paper. A single-layer or multi-layer paperboard can be used.

Analyst View:

The market for paper and paperboard packaging is rapidly expanding and will continue to do so for some time. The continual expansion of the paper & paperboard packaging sector is being fueled by the continued growth of online shopping, which is fueled by faster delivery, stronger return policies, and free shipping. As people’s environmental awareness and concerns grow, they are opting for eco-friendly packaging alternatives, which has an impact on the paper and paperboard industry. One of the most significant advantages of paper and paperboard packaging is that it is easily recyclable; this quality is expected to boost demand in the coming years.

Key Highlights of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:

On February, 2021 Paper-based packaging leader, Graphic Packaging International (‘Graphic Packaging’) is proud to announce the launch of ProducePack, a sustainable paperboard packaging range of solutions for fresh produce. Aligned with Graphic Packaging’s Vision 2025 to be better stewards for the environment, the innovative carton offers brands and retailers an eco-friendly solution for a variety of applications with an artisan look that protects, preserves and presents fresh produce, from field to store.

On July, 2020 ReMagine, a folding carton paperboard brand from Clearwater Paper Corporation, contains up to 30% post-consumer recycled fibre. ReMagine offers high-definition printing and improved converting capabilities, inspired by circular economy concepts. Customers can now purchase the company’s new folding carton brand.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market accounted for US$ 215.34 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 298.3 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%. Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is segmented into type, grade, application, and region.

By Type:

Paperboard, Corrugated board, Container board, Box board, Kraft Paperboard and Flexible Paper Packaging.

By Grade:

Folding box board, Glassine and Greaseproof paper, White line chipboard, Solid bleached sulphate, Label paper, Coated unbleached, Kraft paperboard and Others.

By Application:

Homecare, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Personal care, Retail and Others.

By Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial Paper and Paperboard Packaging include DS Smith Plc., Amcor Ltd., Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Mondi Group, ITC Ltd., Metsa Group, RockTenn Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, RockTenn Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, and Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, and Others.

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market, By Type:

Paperboard

Corrugated Board

Container Board

Box Board

Karft Paperboard

Flexible Paper Packaging

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market, By Grade:

Folding Box Board

Glassine & Greaseproof Paper

White Line Chipboard

Solid Bleached Sulphate

Label Paper

Coated Unbleached

Kraft Paperboard

Others

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market, By Application:

Homecare

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Retail

Others

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Market Purview

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-Up Approach

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

