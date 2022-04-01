POM Capital & Funding Expands Its Financial Team

Four New Brokers Join POM’s Commercial Finance Operation.

Centerport, NY, USA – April 1, 2022 – POM Capital and Funding this week announced the hiring of four new financial brokers. Sources at POM say the additional brokers are needed to handle the explosion of funding applications it has been experiencing since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused a slow-down in funding applications due to uncertainty over whether a business would survive. Now that fears surrounding the pandemic have subsided, company officials say applications for funding to expand businesses and other services supplied by the POM have skyrocketed. More brokers are needed to handle the sudden increase.

Samuel Banks, a recent graduate from SUNY, Buffalo, brings a fresh perspective on commercial funding. Company sources say Bank’s expertise in finance and communication is expected to increase the company’s media footprint and its presence on social media. Banks is considered an expert in the rising lending area for clients interested in starting up businesses in the lucrative cannabis industry. New York’s approval of the legal sales of cannabis is currently in process. With more and more states approving the sale of cannabis, Banks will function as the company’s expert on state funding rules and the possibilities for commercial success in the growing niche area.

Lawonda Billings comes to POM as an experienced loan broker. Billings brings with her years of experience in the area of minority commercial lending, one historically biased against minority business operations. Billings will take charge of POM’s upgraded minority lending program geared toward securing business funding for veterans, women, racial minorities, and the LGBTQ community. Billings, an Army combat veteran, and small business owner, emphasized her role of “introducing clients to an ecosystem of best-in-class lending resources.” Her stated passion is to help business owners, finance teams, and minority real estate investors secure the capital they need to succeed.

POM’s third new hire is long-time New York resident William Bauer. Originally from Manhasset, Long Island, Bauer is a West Point Military Academy graduate. After serving 15 years in the military, he settled into the area of finance as a natural extension of a family tradition steeped in the industry, one he successfully worked in for 30 years before retiring. Fortunately for POM, we were able to entice him back into the industry as a senior advisor to do what he has excelled at for years: helping young entrepreneurs negotiate the ins and outs of the commercial loan environment.

Michael Mollura graduated from the Zicklin School of Business with a Finance Degree in 2020. He is passionate about finance and joined POM Capital to channel that passion by developing targeted solutions for any of our client’s financial needs. As a Financial Planner for the last two years, Mollura worked with his clients to provide them with financial strategies that provided confidence, simplicity, and success. Mollura’s background in Financial Planning gives him a unique perspective that allows him to analyze financial needs using a holistic approach. Always looking for his next opportunity, Mollura continues to find joy in using his expertise to help clients and businesses build a brighter future.

Applications for loans are available immediately for all types of businesses. Being turned down by other lenders does not disqualify you. Applicants should contact POM at (631) 354-9290 or by email at info@pomcfs.com to set up a no-obligation consultation with one of its financial experts.

Contact:

POM Business Loans

Address: 22 Harbor Circle, Centerport, NY 11721

Phone: (631) 354-9290

Email: info@pomcfs.com

Website: pomcfs.com

Media Contact

Company Name: DCM

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 888-380-3050

Country: United States

Website: https://www.dcmmoguls.com

