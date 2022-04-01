Michael Borodinsky of Caliber Home Loans Has Made Home Ownership Possible for Over 39 Years

Buying a home in this real estate market is no easy task, but it can be a stressless process when you have an excellent support team on your side. As part of that team, you need to ensure that you have a rockstar mortgage lender. Without the help of a quality mortgage advisor who brings years of mortgage experience, getting a deal to the finish line in a historically difficult housing market is highly challenging.

For Michael Borodinsky and his team at Caliber Home Loans, he brings exactly that; years of experience, innovative thinking, and strategic advising regarding home loans.

In 2021 alone, Michael Borodinsky was a President’s Club winner within his company, funded $349 million in loan volume, and was able to help 916+ families accomplish their homeownership goals.

For Michael and his team of mortgage pros, it’s all about impacting people’s lives. “Whom can we help next?” says Borodinsky.

Whether it be a small refinance or a considerable loan amount, one of Michael’s core values instilled within his team is, “No loan too big, no loan too small.” This value means that his team doesn’t only attend to bigger ticket deals, and they genuinely enjoy helping as many people become homeowners as they can, regardless of the loan amount.

A truly seasoned vet and highly regarded mortgage professional since 1983, Michael has indeed seen it all. In the mortgage industry, he is best known for innovating the “mortgage team concept” in 1991. And having spent time as a top producing loan officer at Bank of America, Wells Fargo, MetLife, Sun Home Loans, and now Caliber Home Loans, Michael has been in the top 1% of originating loan officers nationwide for 20+ years.

It didn’t come easy, and you certainly don’t attain that kind of resume by being lucky.

Michael Borodinsky immersed himself in the mortgage business ever since he graduated college from The University of Delaware with a degree in finance and economics and learned as much about the industry as he could. And to this day, Michael still considers himself a student. A student of the mortgage and real estate world, that is.

“It’s an industry where things change every day, and you must constantly be aware of what’s going on, or you’re no longer an advisor to your clients,” says Borodinsky.

Because Michael’s knowledge and professional experience have made him a valued resource throughout the real estate and finance community, Michael has keynoted various housing seminars and has had quotes included in publications like the New York Times and Washington Post.

Michael has lived in the Tri-State area for his entire life and enjoys being an active New Jersey Builders Association member. Michael has specialized in supporting the new home building industry throughout most of his mortgage career, including condominium projects. With the support of Caliber Home Loans products, Michael and his team can offer unique programs to accommodate this marketplace segment, including 12-month rate protection plans and waived condominium presale requirements.

And because Michael and his team have had such a significant impact on the new home building industry, he was awarded ‘Mortgage Professional of the Year’ by the National Association of Home Builders in 2020.

These programs are pretty unique in the world of mortgages and have allowed The Borodinsky Team to carve out a particular niche for themselves, leading to nothing but verified five-star reviews.

If you’re looking to speak with a mortgage advisor, contact The Borodinsky Team at Caliber Home Loans today and allow Michael and his team to assist you best.

