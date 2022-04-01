Sportfishing Boats For Sale Niche Website Launched

Sportfish Trader and Steve Momot are pleased to announce the launch of their new niche website, which features classified advertisements dedicated to sportfishing boats for sale. The website differs from Boat Trader and Yacht World in that SportfishTrader only accepts advertisements for sportfishing boats and center console fishing boats for sale. The general public is not allowed to post; only licensed brokers can advertise on SportfishTrader. The website simplifies the search for this type of boat because the platform is not crowded with different kinds of boats that buyers have no interest in.
Unlike other classified sites in the boating world, the Carolina custom boats for sale website is the first classified website in the entire marine industry to focus entirely on sportfishing and fishing boats. According to the website owner, “It is long overdue for this industry to have a website dedicated to the sportfishing. End the frustration of looking through websites that cater to every other sort of watercraft than sportfishers. Ours is the first website dedicated entirely to the buying and selling of sportfishing boats, both here and on our multiple social media accounts.”
Additional information is available at https://sportfishtrader.com/
SportfishTrader offers some unique guarantees to attract Yacht Brokers. The company never charges for access to the platform. It never operates as a brokerage in any state or country. No present or future member of SportfishTrader will seek or obtain a broker’s license. The website will never sell or share the listings of any broker or brokerage to a 3rd party unless specifically instructed by the owner.
The website was founded by Steve Momot and Eric Gurnitz. For several years, they have been creating content in South Florida and globally, helping boat brokers get listings to the top of social media platforms and classifieds. They rely on superior marketing skills and stunning imagery. The new website is the next step in bringing sellers and buyers together faster. They will continue to provide services to the industry they love.
About the Site:
SportfishTrader is a classified website that operates out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The owners specialize in superb photography and content to improve brokers listings on their websites and on social media. The listings are limited to sports fishing boats and center console boats.
