BG Mine Officially Announced Opening Up of the Entire DeFi Ecological Chain

Since the launch of BG Mine in February 18,2022 it has gained widespread attention in the Defi field and achieved satisfactory results. Recently, BG Mine officially announced that it will open up the entire Defi ecological chain as soon as possible and launch an upgraded version V2, which will gradually improve encrypted financial derivative services such as cross-chain and oracle machines.

As a comprehensive blockchain financial service platform, BG Mine, after two years of market analysis and research, is well aware of the bottlenecks in the development of the Defi industry and the concerns of user participation.

BG Mine firmly believes that “security”, “stability” and “transparency” are the central ideas of project development. The innovation of BG Mine lies in the “reuse and redistribution of assets”, which is managed by a non-profit foundation in Singapore, and the core members of the foundation are composed of senior blockchain investors.

Sharing the blueprint, the future can be expected

The third stage of BG Mine will focus on technology precipitation, enable multi-chain DeFi asset reuse function, and expand the ecological scale of BG Mine. With the introduction of oracles and aggregators, multi-dimensional asset management products will be gradually developed and put on the shelves, so as to provide effective support for the higher performance and wider application of the DeFi value network.

About BG Mine

BG Mine aggregates the funds of all ecological users to build DeFi upstream and downstream ecological construction, such as DEX, Swap, pledge, cross-chain bridge and other infrastructure, and obtain service procedures and investment dividends from the infrastructure.

In this process, BG Mine plays more of the role of user fund management, aggregates user funds, discovers suitable investment targets, and then distributes investment returns to the entire BG Mine users in a fair, just and open manner. In this way, it can solve the industry pain points such as low income, insufficient stability, and lack of a sound income mechanism. It is completely aimed at supporting infrastructure for DeFi, and provides users with stable and long-term Defi income.

BG Mine DAPP is built on the basis of smart contracts. The advantage lies in the security and decentralization of the underlying system, and the user’s personal data and assets are kept by individuals. BG Mine DAPP uses its core technical architecture as the underlying architecture, carrying various financial investment products and various functions developed based on BG Mine, as well as the storage and circulation of value within the ecosystem. Combining mature traditional institutional-level financial products + DeFi architecture, relying on rich product design experience and investment portfolio capabilities to create innovative cross-border investment products.

Put an end to platform evil

BG Mine adopts no-token issuance, with the primary task of building a platform and consolidating the foundation, ensuring the stable development of the project and eliminating the possibility of speculation. Players enter and exit through USDT, forming a financial system anchoring stable coins, reducing players’ monetization paths and thresholds.

In addition, all interactive operations of BG Mine are performed based on smart contracts. Players link their wallets to realize all operations. All actions can be traced and queried on the chain, which is easy to manage and ensures the openness and transparency of the entire ecosystem. Without centralized operation, it is impossible to realize the bookmaker’s control panel, and to ensure the safety of user funds to the greatest extent.

Consolidate the bottom layer of technology to escort system security

Looking at the general environment of blockchain development, the market has witnessed the historical transformation of technology from Web 1 to Web 3. For BG Mine, it has also experienced one to two generations of technological innovation. In order to meet the high-frequency and high-performance financial commercial requirements, the technical architecture design of BG Mine will refer to the mature blockchain network structure for re-innovative design, with a four-layer blockchain network structure: BBSC public chain layer; multi-chain parallel side chain layer; Protocol contract and Oracle network layer; modular interface application layer to create a blockchain technology network that can meet the complete DeFi ecosystem.

