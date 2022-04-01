Naples Florida Landscaping Company Bella Lawn Maintenance, LLC Provides Lawn Maintenance, Gardening, and Soil Fertilization Services with a Personalized Touch

Bella Lawn Maintenance, LLC is among the preferred lawn care service providers in Naples, Florida. Its USP is providing high-quality landscape design and maintenance services at affordable rates. This family-owned and operated business has years of experience in horticulture.

According to announcements released by Bella Lawn Maintenance, LLC and Sarah Mazzarella & Jeremy Diaz, this family-owned and operated business is trusted by the community for its committed and high-quality landscape maintenance and design services. Years of working with the trees, plants, shrubs, and soil in Naples, FL, have given this Naples Florida landscaping company the expertise to treat each yard with the care it deserves.

The business tailors a lawn care and maintenance plan best suited to the needs of a yard. It mows, edges, trims, irrigates, removes pests and weeds, fertilizes the soil, and lights up the space. This fully licensed and insured business has customers all over Collier County.

Landscapers from Bella Lawn Maintenance, LLC work with clients to beautify their lawns and is always open to providing information about the services offered. Interested people can contact you to get a free quote.

Over its existence, the business has served more than 700 homes and planted close to 4000 trees. Lawn maintenance delivered by this business is based on using the best available equipment by passionate people who appreciate the value of a well-manicured lawn. Maintenance also includes weed control to prevent the nuisance of parasitic weeds from proliferating.

Bella Lawn considers all the various aspects that influence the health and growth of a landscape. These include the season, heat, and humidity. They plant flowering plants and evergreens considering the time of the year and the customer’s ability and inclination to execute some primary landscape care. They test the soil for alkalinity and nutrition and take appropriate steps to enrich the soil where required.

For more information, go to https://www.bellalawnmaintenance.com/

Sarah Mazzarella & Jeremy Diaz said, “Growing up in Naples, FL, Jeremy has always loved the outdoors and plants. At an early age, Jeremy found his niche and realized he had a green thumb with an eye for landscape design. Jeremy has been in the landscape industry for over 15 years. He continues to renew certifications and expand his knowledge through various Horticulture and FNGLA courses.

His commitment to serving the community became noticed when he decided to take his expertise to the next level and work for himself. Jeremy is dedicated to growing his business in a way that his true passion for landscape shines, and everyone around him can see it.

As a business graduate and entrepreneur, Sarah contributes a diverse skill set to Bella Lawn Maintenance’s continuous success. Sarah has over 20 years of experience working in the corporate world and was quickly recognized and promoted to a managerial position at a young age.

A key factor in any landscape is to apply nutrient-rich fertilizer. Our Bella technician will fertilize to maintain consistent color, growth, and a healthy root system. With the proper fertilization of sod, plants, and palms, your lawn and landscape will always look their best. Bella provides monthly checks for insects and diseases. Give us a call today.

Our licensed technician will take the appropriate measures to treat whitefly, chinch, sod worms, mites, and various native pests. Bella Lawn Maintenance maintains, repairs, and installs new irrigation.”

About the Company:

Bella Lawn Maintenance, LLC is a full-service, licensed, and insured lawn care and lawn maintenance business serving Collier County, Florida. The company customizes its services to suit a client’s requirements. Its Naples, FL landscaping portfolio is an excellent indicator of the quality of its work.

