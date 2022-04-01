Therapists In Nashville TN, Fair Park Counseling, Announces The Opening Of Their Nashville, TN Office And New Nashville Counselors Website

Fair Park Counseling, headquartered in Tupelo, MS, offers expanded services with the opening of their Nashville, Tennessee branch office. The top-rated counseling service has enjoyed exponential growth over the past three years.

Fair Park Counseling is pleased to announce that its counseling and therapy practice has established a new Nashville, Tennessee office. Fair Park Counseling has experienced rapid growth over the past three years in Tupelo, MS, Birmingham, and Huntsville, AL. Headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, the counseling service is recognized as one of the top-rated practices of its kind in the Mid-South.

They have recently opened a new branch office and launched a new website addition for their therapists in Nashville. The new Nashville office allows the counselors and therapists of Fair Park Counseling to help additional people overcome life challenges.

Fair Park Counseling in Nashville offers relief from marriage and relationship problems, anxiety, depression, and addiction issues. Their professional counselors are experienced in creating a plan and setting goals to assist clients facing challenges with strength and confidence. They also offer Teletherapy Counseling. As part of its online services, security, privacy features, and HIPAA Compliance measures are in place.

Fair Park Counseling Owner Kelly Ferguson, LPC, SAP, MAC, had this to say about opening their new therapy practice in Nashville, TN. “Fair Park Counseling started with the goal to help as many people in our community as possible. Over the years, the communities we serve have expanded from Tupelo to Birmingham to Huntsville and now Nashville. Our community has now expanded to four communities. It is our pleasure to provide much needed therapy and counseling services to clients in the communities we serve. We look forward to serving residents of Nashville and the surrounding areas as well.”

The Nashville counseling center also provides therapy services that include personalized mental health assessments, addiction counseling for drug and alcohol, substance abuse treatment, and DOT/SAP assessment by a DOT Qualified Substance Abuse Professional. An Intensive Outpatient Therapy program will be coming soon.

Additional details are available at https://www.fairparkcounseling.com/therapists-in-nashville-tn/

