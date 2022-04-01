St. Paul's Manor Undergoes Renovations Amidst $17M Capital Campaign

St. Paul’s Senior Services launches a $17 million capital campaign for extensive renovations to St. Paul’s Manor, an independent living community in Bankers Hill, supporting seniors of modest means for over 60 years.
The Manor is the flagship of St. Paul’s Senior Services, a community that has given quality of life to thousands of independent seniors since it first opened in 1963. Now, the Bankers Hill building is in much need of both cosmetic and infrastructure updates throughout the 11-story building.
Construction will begin this year (2022); enhancements will include updates to the building exterior, common areas which will feature a “pub” area for socializing, upgrades to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure, and cosmetic and structural updates to the 134 apartments as well. Construction should be completed by the fall of 2022 though applications for premium senior apartment selection are currently underway for potential new residents.
“We have a lot of residents who can’t wait to enjoy all the improvements, especially the addition of central AC and new kitchenettes,” said Damien Rapp, Administrator of St. Paul’s Manor. “We also look forward to welcoming a new generation of active, retired seniors to our community as we continue to serve San Diego well into the future.”
St. Paul’s has received $7,800,000 in gifts and pledges of its $17 million fundraising goal. Many of those gifts were given at this year’s special fundraising gala, “Opal from the Outback,” which was also a celebration of long-time former President & CEO Cheryl Wilson’s retirement. The event netted a total of $200,000, with all proceeds benefitting the Manor’s renovation campaign.
The event paid tribute to the Aussie-born Wilson and her 32 years of service at the helm of St. Paul’s Senior Services, while also raising funds for the Manor’s renovations. Held on Saturday, March 5, the benefit took place in the elegant Pacific Jewel Ballroom at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. The evening was filled with celebration, honor, and community as 362 people attended in support. Guests included St. Paul’s board members, donors, staff, as well as Manor residents and local and state leaders, such as Stephen Whitburn, San Diego Councilmember (District 3), and Toni Atkins, President pro tempore of the California State Senate.
To donate, contact Craig Smith at (619) 239-6900 or csmith@stpaulseniors.org. For more information about St. Paul’s, visit www.StPaulsSeniors.org
St. Paul’s Senior Services is a mission-driven San Diego non-profit and full-service senior care provider, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Skilled Nursing, a Child Care and a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Since opening its doors in 1960, St. Paul’s has served as an innovator in the San Diego community with a reputation for exceptional care. For more information on St. Paul’s Senior Services, please visit www.StPaulsSeniors.org or call 1(619) 239-6900.
Media Contact
Company Name: St. Paul's Manor
Phone: +16192392097
Address:2635 2nd Ave
City: San Diego
State: CA 92103
Country: United States
Website: https://www.stpaulseniors.org/services/st-pauls-manor/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.