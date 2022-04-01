St. Paul's Manor Undergoes Renovations Amidst $17M Capital Campaign

"Opal from the Outback" Gala recently raised $200,000 for extensive community renovations

St. Paul’s Senior Services launches a $17 million capital campaign for extensive renovations to St. Paul’s Manor, an independent living community in Bankers Hill, supporting seniors of modest means for over 60 years.

The Manor is the flagship of St. Paul’s Senior Services, a community that has given quality of life to thousands of independent seniors since it first opened in 1963. Now, the Bankers Hill building is in much need of both cosmetic and infrastructure updates throughout the 11-story building.

Construction will begin this year (2022); enhancements will include updates to the building exterior, common areas which will feature a “pub” area for socializing, upgrades to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure, and cosmetic and structural updates to the 134 apartments as well. Construction should be completed by the fall of 2022 though applications for premium senior apartment selection are currently underway for potential new residents.

“We have a lot of residents who can’t wait to enjoy all the improvements, especially the addition of central AC and new kitchenettes,” said Damien Rapp, Administrator of St. Paul’s Manor. “We also look forward to welcoming a new generation of active, retired seniors to our community as we continue to serve San Diego well into the future.”

St. Paul’s has received $7,800,000 in gifts and pledges of its $17 million fundraising goal. Many of those gifts were given at this year’s special fundraising gala, “Opal from the Outback,” which was also a celebration of long-time former President & CEO Cheryl Wilson’s retirement. The event netted a total of $200,000, with all proceeds benefitting the Manor’s renovation campaign.

The event paid tribute to the Aussie-born Wilson and her 32 years of service at the helm of St. Paul’s Senior Services, while also raising funds for the Manor’s renovations. Held on Saturday, March 5, the benefit took place in the elegant Pacific Jewel Ballroom at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. The evening was filled with celebration, honor, and community as 362 people attended in support. Guests included St. Paul’s board members, donors, staff, as well as Manor residents and local and state leaders, such as Stephen Whitburn, San Diego Councilmember (District 3), and Toni Atkins, President pro tempore of the California State Senate.

To donate, contact Craig Smith at (619) 239-6900 or csmith@stpaulseniors.org. For more information about St. Paul’s, visit www.StPaulsSeniors.org

St. Paul’s Senior Services is a mission-driven San Diego non-profit and full-service senior care provider, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Skilled Nursing, a Child Care and a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Since opening its doors in 1960, St. Paul’s has served as an innovator in the San Diego community with a reputation for exceptional care. For more information on St. Paul’s Senior Services, please visit www.StPaulsSeniors.org or call 1(619) 239-6900.

Media Contact

Company Name: St. Paul's Manor

Phone: +16192392097

Address:2635 2nd Ave

City: San Diego

State: CA 92103

Country: United States

Website: https://www.stpaulseniors.org/services/st-pauls-manor/

