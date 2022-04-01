TriCities Concrete Contractors Celebrates More Than 26 Years of Premium Work

Vantage Concrete and Rob Rahn are pleased to announce that the company has more than 26 years of excellent results for clients throughout the TriCities and Fraser Valley region. A significant portion of the business is derived from word-of-mouth referrals and repeat customers. The TriCities concrete contractors have a portfolio of patios, pool decks, driveways, walkways, custom formwork and preparation, concrete pumping, and structural concrete services. A free consultation is available for all concrete needs.
Vantage has a long-standing reputation for being one of the top concrete patio contractors in the area. For several decades, outdoor living areas have become one of the most requested house projects. They have become so popular as a trend toward a more comfortable and casual lifestyle. By building concrete patios, customers get the opportunity to improve the living room without spending a lot of money.
Additional details are available at https://vantageconcrete.com/
The company offers a full range of premium services, including the highest artistry available on any concrete forming. For two decades, Vantage has built a strong relationship with clients. This has allowed the company to experience significant growth due to word-of-mouth. The company provides formwork services for all sectors of the construction industry. The company has the experience and background to design and implement forms to accomplish all customer requirements and job specifications. The company uses a team approach and multiple in-house resources permit the techs to act as a single source on every aspect of formwork.
Vantage provides concrete work ranging from simple shed foundations to the most technically sophisticated work in the province. Its decades of experience have allowed the firm to build a solid reputation for exceptional concrete solutions. The company portfolio takes care of everything from scheduling and budgeting, designing and installation, to pouring and finishing. Every element of the project is handled efficiently and effectively.
About the Company:
Vantage Concrete has reached a milestone of more than 26 years of concrete formation excellence. The portfolio includes patios, walkways, stairs, foundations, and more.
Media Contact
Company Name: Vantage Concrete
Contact Person: Rob Rahn
Email: Send Email
Phone: (604) 612-8743
Address:12 E 37th Ave
City: Vancouver
State: BC V5W 1E2
Country: Canada
Website: https://vantageconcrete.com/
