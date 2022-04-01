Dallas Fort Worth Appliance Repair Company Continues Operations With COVID Protocols

SG Appliance Repair Inc and Sam Elin are pleased to announce that the Dallas Fort Worth appliance repair company has implemented and maintained Coronavirus prevention measures to protect employees, as well as customers throughout the service area. The technicians pay particular attention to recognized guidelines established by the CDC, including performing a self-health check, avoiding direct person-to-person contact, wearing disposable shoe covers, cleaning tools and supplies, and sanitizing vehicle surfaces.
Fort Worth’s respected appliance repair company technicians can fix all major appliance models, makes, and brands, regardless of the problem with the appliance. Each repair job is guaranteed, and a 90-day labor and parts warranty is included. The SG technicians have the necessary knowledge and experience to identify the troublesome issue in an appliance that is not working correctly and get it repaired effectively. The expertise of the technicians comes from advanced training, as well as from years of experience in the industry.
Additional details are available at https://sgappliancerepair.com/
Even in the midst of a pandemic, appliances are needed for the effective operation of homes and businesses. The service technicians can repair a range of appliances, including ovens, dishwashers, stoves and ranges, refrigerators, washers, and dryers. When one of these appliances quits working, it can seriously interfere with the operation of the entire household. There is no need to be part of a ‘throw-away society’ when repairs generally are much less costly than replacement. A repair to a major household appliance may ensure many years more in its useful life.
The list of appliance brand names is extensive. It includes LG, Jenn-Air, GE, Whirlpool, Electrolux, Samsung, Maytag, Monogram, Kitchen Aid, Kenmore, Tappan, Hotpoint, Magic Chef, Amana, Miele, Wolf, Gaggenau, Bosch, Fisher & Paykel, Speed Queen, Thermador, Garland, Vulcan, and Viking. The service area includes Dallas, Fort Worth, and the surrounding areas.
About the Company:
SG Appliance Repair Inc. is an established business in the Dallas, Fort Worth region. The technicians are experienced and knowledgeable about repairs and installation of all the major appliance brands and models.
Media Contact
Company Name: SG Appliance Repair Inc.
Contact Person: Sam Elin
Email: Send Email
Phone: (469) 451-0268
Address:10840 Ferndale Road
City: Dallas
State: TX 75238
Country: United States
Website: https://sgappliancerepair.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.