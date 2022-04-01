Dallas Fort Worth Appliance Repair Company Continues Operations With COVID Protocols

SG has maintained its service calls in spite of the Covid restrictions. Customers in need of repairs, maintenance, or installation of most appliances receive friendly professional services.

SG Appliance Repair Inc and Sam Elin are pleased to announce that the Dallas Fort Worth appliance repair company has implemented and maintained Coronavirus prevention measures to protect employees, as well as customers throughout the service area. The technicians pay particular attention to recognized guidelines established by the CDC, including performing a self-health check, avoiding direct person-to-person contact, wearing disposable shoe covers, cleaning tools and supplies, and sanitizing vehicle surfaces.

Fort Worth’s respected appliance repair company technicians can fix all major appliance models, makes, and brands, regardless of the problem with the appliance. Each repair job is guaranteed, and a 90-day labor and parts warranty is included. The SG technicians have the necessary knowledge and experience to identify the troublesome issue in an appliance that is not working correctly and get it repaired effectively. The expertise of the technicians comes from advanced training, as well as from years of experience in the industry.

Additional details are available at https://sgappliancerepair.com/

Even in the midst of a pandemic, appliances are needed for the effective operation of homes and businesses. The service technicians can repair a range of appliances, including ovens, dishwashers, stoves and ranges, refrigerators, washers, and dryers. When one of these appliances quits working, it can seriously interfere with the operation of the entire household. There is no need to be part of a ‘throw-away society’ when repairs generally are much less costly than replacement. A repair to a major household appliance may ensure many years more in its useful life.

The list of appliance brand names is extensive. It includes LG, Jenn-Air, GE, Whirlpool, Electrolux, Samsung, Maytag, Monogram, Kitchen Aid, Kenmore, Tappan, Hotpoint, Magic Chef, Amana, Miele, Wolf, Gaggenau, Bosch, Fisher & Paykel, Speed Queen, Thermador, Garland, Vulcan, and Viking. The service area includes Dallas, Fort Worth, and the surrounding areas.

About the Company:

SG Appliance Repair Inc. is an established business in the Dallas, Fort Worth region. The technicians are experienced and knowledgeable about repairs and installation of all the major appliance brands and models.

Media Contact

Company Name: SG Appliance Repair Inc.

Contact Person: Sam Elin

Email: Send Email

Phone: (469) 451-0268

Address:10840 Ferndale Road

City: Dallas

State: TX 75238

Country: United States

Website: https://sgappliancerepair.com/

