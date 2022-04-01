Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast | Key Players: Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., Pharmacosmos A/S,AbbVie Inc. | Grand View Research,

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, The growing prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), and cancer around the globe has led to an increase in the need for intravenous iron drugs for the treatment of subsequent Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA), which is expected to propel market growth.

Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Growth & Trends

The global intravenous iron drugs market size is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction of novel formulations with expanded indications, increasing R&D activities, and rising awareness for diagnosis and treatment of anemia is expected to propel market demand over the forecast period.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as chronic kidney disease, cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, diabetes, and acute and chronic infections, has been a major market driver facilitating a significant demand for intravenous iron drugs. According to the Globol can estimates, in 2020, around 19,292,789 new cases of cancer were diagnosed globally, which lead to around 9,958,133 deaths in the same year. According to the data published by the CDC, in 2019, an estimated 15% of U.S. adults, or around 37 million adults, are suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). The same source also stated that diabetes and high blood pressure are the major causes of CKD in adults, and CKD is more common in people aged 65 years or older. The rise in the incidence of chronic kidney disease globally, due to unhealthy lifestyles, has been a major growth factor for the market.

Furthermore, increasing approval and indication expansion of iron drugs in key markets has significantly supported market growth. In February 2021, Pharmacosmos announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Monofer injection 100 mg/mL in China. Also, in February 2018, the company announced that the U.S. FDA approved Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Feraheme (ferumoxytol injection). The FDA approved the use of Feraheme by an eligible adult suffering from Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA).

Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Report Highlights

Effects of the ongoing pandemic have also shown an estimated 14.0% to 30.0% kidney function loss among COVID-19 patients. Thus, increased the demand for iron drugs for the management of kidney disease-induced anemia in COVID-19 patients

The Ferric Carboxymaltose segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Its high share is attributed to the high revenue generation of Ferinject/Injectafer in key markets

The Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) segment dominated the market in 2020. Its leading share is attributed to the increasing prevalence of CKD and the high incidence of IDA among CKD patients

Key players are undertaking extensive strategic initiatives in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and regional expansion, to address the growing demand

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2020. The presence of major players and favorable reimbursement scenarios are facilitating the dominance of this region during the study period

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a lucrative CAGR owing to the high prevalence of IDA in emerging economies

Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intravenous iron drugs market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Intravenous Iron Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Iron Dextran

Iron Sucrose

Ferric Carboxymaltose

Others

Intravenous Iron Drugs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Cancer

Others

Intravenous Iron Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Intravenous Iron Drugs Market

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. (American Regent. Inc.)

Sanofi S.A.

Pharmacosmos A/S

Shield Therapeutics Plc

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Plc)

