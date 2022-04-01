Ukraine Apes Charity Club – An NFT collection supporting brave Ukrainian

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, marking a steep escalation to a conflict that began in 2014. Several officials and analysts called the invasion the largest conventional military attack in Europe since World War II. To the dear courageous people of Ukraine, we are shocked and saddened. We decided to unite the NFT community to show our support to brave Ukrainian.
Ukraine Apes is a collection of 10,000 Ukraine Apes Charity Club NFT unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Ukraine Apes Charity Club(UACC) is an NFT project like Bored Ape Yacht Club(BAYC), Ukraine Apes Charity Club is building a MMRPG and different anti-war games to help brave Ukrainian. 50% of NFT sale will donate to the Ukrainian government’s official Ethereum wallet or other Ukrainian charity organization decided by Ukraine Apes Charity Club NFT holders.
The collection contains 10,000 Ukraine Apes generated by Artiﬁcial Intelligence. The ﬁrst 1,000 were minted in the OG mint and boast special Genesis traits, making them extremely rare. Ukraine Apes also have a special whitelist quota for Bored Ape Yacht Club(BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club(MAYC) holders.
What will be the mint price for presale and public sale for Ukraine Apes?
Presale: 0.06 ETH Public sale: 0.08 ETH
Whitelisted members can mint up to 3 Apes per wallet during presale.
Any Ukraine Apes that are not minted by whitelist members will be available in the public mint. During this mint, users will be able to purchase up to 10 Apes per wallet.
Utilities
Being a Ukraine Apes Charity Club NFT holder oﬀers a number of impressive utilities as shown below:
Gaming
The team is currently developing several exclusive anti-war theme P2E games. In the first game, player will assume the role of a driver to deliver various supplies and food to Kiev. It will be inspired by anti-war games like Medic: Pacific War. Teasers and trailer of the game will be being released to the community soon. Beta version of the official game is set to be released in Q3. The team will also oﬀer holders an alpha channel where they will have up-to-date information about existing and upcoming Gamefi projects, exclusive whitelist opportunities, special giveaways, and a host of other valuable information and beneﬁts.
Merchandise
In addition to the Alpha opportunities, members of Ukraine Apes NFT will have access to premium Ukraine Apes Charity Club merchandise at exclusive prices. 80% of all Merchandise sales will be donated to Ukrainian government’s official Ethereum wallet. Free t-shirts and cap will also be provided for holders.
Metaverse
Decentraland and Sandbox integrations are coming in Q3 2022. Ukraine Apes Charity Club holders will have access to private events in the Metaverse. More details about that will be announced soon.
The Public Mint date will be in April, the exact date is yet to be announced but you can keep up-to-date with all the latest Ukraine Apes Charity Club news and information on the links below.
Website: https://ukraineape.com/
Twitter: https://discord.gg/FyFp4EM2qA
Discord: https://twitter.com/UkraineApes
Media Contact
Company Name: Ukraine Apes
Contact Person: William
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://ukraineape.com
