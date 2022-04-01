Employee Recognition Platform Becomes Free For All Businesses To Enhance Workplace Appreciation

Preciate Recognition is now available for all businesses to use as a powerful tool to enhance workplace appreciation

On April 1, 2022 Preciate Recognition becomes a new free tool in the toolbelt for businesses to improve their efforts in showing employee appreciation. Ever since The Great Resignation, employers are looking for ways to keep their current employees and bring on new ones that will stay the course.

A recent study showed that employees are more likely to stick around if they feel valued and appreciated in their company. Preciate Recognition is a new, and innovative way to do just that.

Preciate Recognition is an enterprise-class peer-to-peer recognition platform. Companies can customize badges and stickers to reinforce the behaviors and traits that matter most. Employees can encourage each other, and give one another a pat on the back as often as they’d like.

“As a Certified B Corporation, Preciate is committed to bringing the power of our technology to every company on the planet, to enable them to build healthier relationships. This is why we have made the decision to offer Preciate Recognition to every company for free,” said Preciate CEO and founder, Ed Stevens.

Preciate Recognition is available as a web app as well as an iOS or Android app, and is also integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams for ease of use.

Anyone interested in utilizing the new tool can register here: https://preciate.com/employee-recognition/

About Ed Stevens

Ed Stevens is the founder and CEO of Preciate. He is deeply committed to helping others build strong, authentic relationships with the power of technology. Mr. Stevens has a BA from Stanford University.

About Preciate

As a Certified B Corporation, Preciate is on a mission to bring the power of technology to companies around the world, to help build healthier relationships and accelerate business. In addition to its free peer-to-peer recognition platform, Preciate is also a revolutionary platform for virtual meetings and events, geared towards dynamic human experiences and relationship-building.

