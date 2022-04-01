Blackboxstocks, Inc. Shares Soar On Massive Q4 Earnings Beat; Short-Sellers Cover In Active Session ($BLBX)

Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX shares are exploding to the upside by 19% to $3.20, following an impressive 12% spike during the regular session. Since March 28th, BLBX stock has been on fire, powering higher by 86% at press time. No one likes to say, “we told you so'” but Greenlightstocks has been on the story since January, never wavering from the bullish thesis.

We contend that any potential pullback presents an opportunity, noting that the short position in BLBX was an overdone Reddit-style campaign that took advantage of a low float stock. They attacked a company scoring consecutive revenue growth Q over Q and Year over Year. Thus, those who stayed too long at the short-side party will likely pay dearly when the regular session hits tomorrow.So, what happened? Well, a lot. Foremost, financial results for BLBX’s fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were, in a word, phenomenal. Blackboxstocks reported total revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $1,687,237, an increase of 62% over the fourth quarter of 2020. It was also the highest ever quarterly revenue in BLBX history. The excellent news didn’t stop there.

The company further announced posting $6,112,324 in year-end revenues, an increase of 82% compared to the $3,367,563 posted in 2020. It gets better still.The gross margin for the fourth quarter was $1,110,834, an increase of 105%, compared to $542,538 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Yes, better yet, gross margin for 2021 was $4,260,969, an increase of 97%, compared to $2,166,243 scored in 2020. In addition, and for those that appreciate strong balance sheets, BLBX ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities totaling $10,442,379 on December 31, 2021, compared to $972,825 for the prior year, which includes proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering in November of 2021.

Bulls take The Reins

The commentary was equally bullish and set the stage for more gains. Blackbox said it leveraged strong membership growth in both the fourth quarter and full-year to generate record revenue and stronger gross margin growth in both periods. The report, in all respects, represents a breakout year for the company, and it’s a testament to having an excellent team, a compelling product, well-targeted marketing, and a community of users that appreciate the BLBX platform.Gust Kepler, Chief Executive Officer, doubled down on the bullish sentiment, saying, “2021 was a pivotal year for Blackbox. We nearly doubled our revenue from 2020, and we have set our sights on continuing this trajectory in 2022. Armed with the proceeds from our initial public offering last November, we are focused on growing our core business and continuing to introduce new and innovative products to the market.”

Investors should keep in mind that BLBX has an ample cash war chest and implemented a share buyback program last year that could take an appreciable number of shares off the market. When that deal started, only about 3.8 million shares were in the trading float. Today, shares appear to be in stronger hands, and if the buyback continues into next week, short-sellers with nowhere to cover could be in dire straights.

Best In Class Trading Platform

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Its web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second.

BLBX provides users with a fully interactive social media platform integrated into an easy-to-use dashboard, enabling them to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a shared network.The company recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows its members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually.

Squeezing The Shorts

Indeed, BLBX may have caught markets by surprise after-hours Thursday. However, clues about the company’s growth have been front and center for months. And going forward, results in Q4 could be a precursor of better things to come. With capital, a best-in-industry platform, a growing user base, and a short position running for cover, the next few days, weeks, and quarters will likely be exciting for the BLBX community. Word of caution, earnings patterns suggest staying long.

Disclaimers: Hawk Point Media, llc. is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. Hawk Point Media, llc. is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Our reports/releases are a commercial advertisement and are for general information purposes ONLY. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. The information made available by Hawk Point Media, llc. is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The contributors may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article, report and publication. In no event shall Hawk Point Media, llc. be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or made available by Hawk Point Media, llc. ., including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information in this video, article, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. Hawk Point Media, llc. strongly urges you conduct a complete and independent investigation of the respective companies and consideration of all pertinent risks. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D. For some content, STM, Llc., its authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. Hawk Point Media, llc. has been compensated up to ten-thousand dollars cash via wire transfer by a third party to produce and syndicate content for Blackboxstocks, inc. for a period of one month. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled.

Media Contact

Company Name: Hawk Point Media

Contact Person: Ken Kellis

Email: info@hawkpointmedia.com

Phone: 3057806988

City: Miami Beach

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: https://blackboxstocks.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Blackboxstocks, Inc. Shares Soar On Massive Q4 Earnings Beat; Short-Sellers Cover In Active Session ($BLBX)