E-Commerce Hobby And Stationery Market To Show Rapid Improvement With CAGR of 5.8% By 2028 Due To Upsurge in Penetration of Digital Musical Instruments| Million Insights

The global e-commerce hobby and stationery market size is expected to reach USD 147.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. This can be attributed to the growing demand for hobby and stationery products from developed nations across the world.
The increase in the usage of stationery products in big corporates and small offices due to heavy requirements on an everyday basis has led to an augmented demand for this category on e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, with the rising younger population, the number of colleges and schools is also on the rise. This would lead to a higher demand for these products. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of this market in the forthcoming years.
Factors such as the growing awareness associated with several types of music and the great product visibility of electronic music instruments are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, an upsurge in the penetration of digital musical instruments is also expected to propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
The photo products and printing supplies type segment is projected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be accredited to the accumulative demand for these products in developed regions such as Europe and North America. Increasing demand from the textile industry for printing and growing applications in the packaging industry are a few chief factors boosting the growth.
North America is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth in the market for e-commerce hobbies and stationery during the forecast period. The increasing demand for adult entertainment products in this region is driving the growth of this market. This growth can be accredited to the presence of several retailers and manufacturers providing easy access to products in the U.S.
e-Commerce Hobby And Stationery Market Report Highlights
• Europe is expected to show case a lucrative CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising demand for hobby and stationery items from developed nations such as the U.K. and Germany
• The craft supplies and office supplies type segment contributed to the highest revenue share of over 45% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for these products from developed as well as developing regions
• Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of around 30% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for craft and office supplies as a result of the rising schools and colleges in this region
E-Commerce Hobby & Stationery Market Segmentation
Million Insights has segmented the global e-commerce hobby and stationery market based on type and region:
E-Commerce Hobby & Stationery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Musical Instruments
- Photo Products & Printing Supplies
- Collectors’ Pieces
- Craft Supplies & Office Supplies
- Adult Entertainment Products
E-Commerce Hobby & Stationery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
List of Key Players of the E-Commerce Hobby & Stationery Market
- Walmart, Inc.
- Amazon, Inc.
- JD.com
- Alibaba
- eBay.com
- Flipkart
- Shopify
