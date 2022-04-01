Industrial Starch Market Was Valued USD 97.85 Billion In 2020 Expected To Reach USD 167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0% | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, growing application of industrial starch as a thickening, stabilizing, and gelling agent, binder, diluent, and excipient is anticipated to generate high demand for the product over the forecast period.

The global industrial starch market size is expected to reach USD 167.50 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. The increasing consumption of convenience food products, coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical and paper industry, is anticipated to augment the demand for industrial starches.

The packaged food industry is witnessing rapid growth on account of the changing eating habits of consumers. Factors such as long working hours, increasing young working population, and convenient access to packed food with a rising number of large retail marts have contributed to the changing lifestyles of consumers. This trend has been boosting the growth of the food processing industry, thereby positively impacting the market growth.

Governmental initiatives aimed at supporting the international trades and local production output of food and beverage products are further expected to support the industry growth. For instance, the government of Saudi Arabia introduced two initiatives worth USD 692.10 million each, post-COVID-19, for facilitating food imports and supporting the local farmers. European Commission passed a regulation (EC) No. 1333/2008, intended for the fortification of additives in the domestic food and beverage industry.

Players have been focusing on the development of starches providing enhanced texture and mouthfeel. Rising consumer preference for healthy, low fat, and low sugar products has impelled players to develop innovative product ranges with additional functionalities. For instance, in March 2021, Ingredion launched ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch. This starch can be used as an alternative to oil providing better sensory properties, and thereby suitable to be used in low-fat, reduced-fat, keto-friendly, and plant-based food applications.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-starch-market-report

Industrial Starch Market Report Highlights

• In terms of source, wheat-based industrial starch is projected to expand at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Wheat starch finds a wide range of applications in the food and beverage, paper, paperboard, and textile industries. It is also used in cotton finishing and laundry sizing as it offers a stiffer finish at a lower temperature compared to corn starch

• By product, the native starch and starch derivatives and sweeteners segment held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020 and is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR over the forecast period. Starch-based sweeteners include maltose syrup, glucose, maltodextrin, liquid sorbitol, and dextrose monohydrate. The growing demand for sweeteners from the food and pharmaceutical market to mask the off-flavors and enhance the taste is expected to drive the industry

• Europe held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a strong CAGR over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing applications of starch in the non-food industries. As per Starch Europe, about 41% of starch in Europe was consumed by non-food applications, whereas paper making was the key application area as of 2020

• Corn and wheat are the major sources of starch, however, players have been focusing on utilizing varied starch sources to offer well-differentiated products. For instance, in February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC acquired an 85% stake in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd., engaged in tapioca starch manufacturing in Thailand. This is expected to expand the company’s portfolio in tapioca-based solutions.

• Companies in the market have been focusing on expanding geographic reach and widening product portfolios to strengthen market presence. For instance, in December 2019, ADM announced the expansion of its starch portfolio for the Canadian market with a partnership with MCD N.V., a global distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. The available products will be tapioca starch and corn starch, along with several other ADM solutions.

For Requesting a Sample Copy Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-starch-market-report/request/rs15

Industrial Starch Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial starch market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Industrial Starch Source Outlook (Volume, Metric Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

• Corn

• Wheat

• Cassava

• Potato

• Others

Industrial Starch Product Outlook (Volume, Metric Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

• Native Starch and Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners

• Cationic Starch

• Ethylated Starch

• Oxidized Starch

• Acid Modified Starch

• Unmodified Starch

Industrial Starch Application Outlook (Volume, Metric Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

• Food & Beverage

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Dairy & Frozen Desserts

• Beverages

• Convenience Foods

• Others

• Feed

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Industrial Starch Regional Outlook (Volume, Metric Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• The U.K.

• Spain

• Italy

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• Central and South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Industrial Starch Market

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Roquette Frères

• Tereos Group

• Royal Cosun

• Altia Industrial

• Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

• General Starch Limited

• Eiamheng

• Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.

• Galam Group

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry Form for the Report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/451718/ibb

Browse Related Reports:

Modified Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic), By Material, By Function, By End Use (F&B, Animal Feed, Paper, Textiles), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a U.S. & India-based market research and consultancy firm. It is headquartered in San Francisco. We provide business insights, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports to large as well as small and medium-scale enterprises. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses on more than 45 industries. Grand View Research’s extensive database is used by Fortune 500 companies to understand the regional as well as the global business environment.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-starch-market-report

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Industrial Starch Market Was Valued USD 97.85 Billion In 2020 Expected To Reach USD 167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0% | Grand View Research, Inc.