iMax Credit Repair Firm Shares How They Help Clients to Improve Credit Score

iMax Credit Repair Firm is a leading credit repair company. The firm shared how they help clients improve credit scores in a recent update.

The first phase in the Los Angeles credit repair is a free credit evaluation & action plan. The experts carefully inspect the clients’ current credit reports and identify negative credit items impacting their credit score. The credit repair specialists generate a custom action plan tailored to the clients’ specific situations and goals.

The next phase in the Los Angeles credit repair services is to dispute & remove negative items. The agency’s associate attorneys deal directly with creditors and bureaus to confirm negative credit marks and remove them. They even determine if legal action is needed and leverage FCRA violations to help AA’s file legal paperwork & lawsuits too.

The final stage is to maintain & increase FICO scores. They will identify areas to max the credit score, like consolidating debt or lowering account balances. The credit repair Los Angeles team will even decide how to get approved for the best credit cards to rebuild the FICO score and maintain credit health quickly.

iMax Credit Repair is a full-service credit repair agency specializing in helping those with low credit scores get approved for loans. With over 15 years of experience, they have the knowledge and expertise to help clients improve their credit scores and qualify for loans. Their Credit Repair Services are geared to produce the best results quickly, efficiently, and with as little money out of clients’ pockets as possible. The program is geared towards clients who desire fast, efficient results to get approved for mortgages, refinances, lines of credit, and auto loans.

