Service Restoration Highlights the Importance of Proper and Timely Water Damage Restoration

Service Restoration is a 24/7 local disaster recovery company servicing businesses and homes in Minneapolis, MN. The restoration team recently advised on the importance of timely water damage restoration.

Minneapolis, MN – Service Restoration, a top-rated Minneapolis water damage restoration company, highlighted the benefits of proper and timely water damage restorationThey noted that water damage that occurs rapidly after water enters a building can only be minimized with timely intervention. They encouraged property owners to contact professionals who could handle the restoration process.

Mold grows quickly in wet buildings within a few hours. It can create a hazardous breeding ground for mold even after water extraction. Hiring water damage restoration Minneapolis experts is the best thing property owners can do. They remove water and dry every surface, identify potential problems, and provide solutions to prevent mold growth.

Floods, leaks, and broken pipes produce water that quickly destroys valuables. Although some furnishings and other sensitive items are more vulnerable to immediate destruction, proper and timely restoration by professionals can minimize extensive damage. They will apply the best water removal and drying techniques to protect clients’ valuables.

Water damage restoration experts use sanitation as a vital aspect of their services. They treat the affected areas to prevent the growth of contaminants that can lead to adverse health problems. In addition, timely water damage restoration in Minneapolis prevents various health issues linked to flooding and unaddressed water damage issues.

About Service Restoration

Service Restoration is an IICRC certified company specializing in a wide range of damage restoration services. The restoration team has years of experience and invests in the latest technology and cutting-edge equipment to provide reliable services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Service Restoration

Contact Person: Dan Schmidt

Email: Send Email

Phone: (612) 260-2500

Address:1909 Nicollet Ave

City: Minneapolis

State: MN

Country: United States

Website: https://servicerestoration.com/minneapolis-mn/

