Smile Houzz Affirms Its Commitment to Offering Preventive Dental Care

North Richland Hills, TX – Smile Houzz has affirmed its commitment to providing preventive dental care in a website post.

Early visits to a North Richland Hills pediatric dentist and advances in dental care make dental problems rare, so most children’s dental visits are preventative. During the child’s annual preventive dental visit at Smile Houzz, the team will check their bite and examine their gums. Not only that, but they will also ensure they understand correct brushing and flossing techniques using an age-appropriate approach.

Where appropriate, the North Richland Hills orthodontist may administer fluoride treatments with the patients’ permission that make the enamel on teeth stronger and might advise the sealing of grooves in hard-to-reach teeth to minimize the possibility of decay.

Each North Richland Hills pediatric dentistry visit includes a comprehensive exam and cleaning to help catch small issues before they become larger problems. The dentists also use techniques that grow with the children, ensuring they have the best possible oral health at every life stage.

About Smile Houzz: Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics, Oral Surgery

Smile Houzz is a multi-specialty dental practice providing dentistry for kids & teens, orthodontics, and oral surgery. The office’s Board-Certified Specialists are some of the best in the industry and have treated thousands of patients for over 25 years. The team is proud to offer the North Richland Hills area comprehensive pediatric dentistry, oral surgery, and orthodontic services. With over 25 years of experience and a new state-of-the-art facility, patients can trust them for superior service and care.

