Dover Paving Explains The Importance Of Sealcoating An Asphalt Pavement

Dover, DE – In a recent website post, Dove Paving shared the benefits that homeowners and businesses could acquire from sealcoating their asphalt pavements.
Sealcoating protects asphalt pavement from the damage of weather or traffic, thus keeping it in optimum condition all year round. Spending a few dollars on sealcoating saves a lot of money that has otherwise been spent on long-term asphalt paving Dover repairs. In addition, a seal coat improves the effectiveness of crack repairs.
Asphalt is porous by nature; weather elements such as snow, rain, and frost can cause serious damage to an asphalt driveway Dover or parking lot. Luckily, sealcoating provides a sealant to lock in the fines preventing water penetration and corrosive materials such as gas, oil, and chemical spills from seeping in.
Sealcoating offers a tremendous cosmetic benefit to a home or business by providing a black polish and fresh appearance that improves the image of any business and boosts the curb appeal of any home. Properties with excellent curb appeal have an increased value and can sell for 7% more than similar properties with poor curb appeal.
A seal coat creates a chemical barrier to protect the asphalt from oxidation from the sun and foreign substances like oil and vehicle fluids. In addition, it reintroduces oil that is lost through oxidation and wear, ensuring that the driveway or asphalt parking lot Dover always looks its best.
About Dover Paving
Dover Paving is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured asphalt paving company serving the Dover, DE community for multiple years. It’s the go-to team for homeowners and businesses with asphalt pavements needing repair, resurface, replacement, or new installation. Contact Dover Paving today!
