Dover Paving Explains The Importance Of Sealcoating An Asphalt Pavement

Whether it's a driveway, parking lot, roadway, or sidewalk, it's important to set up a maintenance program that includes sealcoating for extended pavement life. If not done consistently, the asphalt will begin to ravel, bruise and create an unsightly damaging effect.

Sealcoating protects asphalt pavement from the damage of weather or traffic, thus keeping it in optimum condition all year round. Spending a few dollars on sealcoating saves a lot of money that has otherwise been spent on long-term asphalt paving Dover repairs. In addition, a seal coat improves the effectiveness of crack repairs.

Asphalt is porous by nature; weather elements such as snow, rain, and frost can cause serious damage to an asphalt driveway Dover or parking lot. Luckily, sealcoating provides a sealant to lock in the fines preventing water penetration and corrosive materials such as gas, oil, and chemical spills from seeping in.

Sealcoating offers a tremendous cosmetic benefit to a home or business by providing a black polish and fresh appearance that improves the image of any business and boosts the curb appeal of any home. Properties with excellent curb appeal have an increased value and can sell for 7% more than similar properties with poor curb appeal.

A seal coat creates a chemical barrier to protect the asphalt from oxidation from the sun and foreign substances like oil and vehicle fluids. In addition, it reintroduces oil that is lost through oxidation and wear, ensuring that the driveway or asphalt parking lot Dover always looks its best.

