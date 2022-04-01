Rockwell Dentistry Outlines What's Involved in Getting a Dental Cleaning

Middletown Township, NJ – In a website post, Rockwell Dentistry has stated what is involved in getting a dental cleaning.
Dental cleaning is a straightforward process and is pain-free. During the visit, the dentist in Middletown will first evaluate oral health by taking a complete history and performing an exam. They will assess the teeth and bones with digital imaging.
Not only that, but in some cases, the Middletown dentist will apply topical soft tissue anesthesia followed by simple local anesthetics for easy deep cleaning of areas below the gums. Ultrasonic state-of-the-art scaling tips will be used to dislodge the build-up of tartar and plaque deposits.
Most cleanings by the dentist Middletown team are completed in a single visit. However, if there is advanced gum disease, it may require multiple visits and the administration of certain medicines during that period. Antibacterial mouth rinses may be recommended in addition to education regarding proper tooth brushing techniques.
About Rockwell Dentistry
For over 30 years, families in Middletown, NJ, and surrounding communities have trusted Rockwell Dentistry with all of their oral health needs. The practice provides a full range of dental services, including cosmetic dentistry. The doctors and staff take a multidisciplinary approach to dental healthcare. They serve patients of every age and are committed to providing the highest quality dental care and services. Each patient that comes into Rockwell Dentistry receives individual care and a treatment plan that fits their needs and desired outcome.
