"The Chrysalis Brew Project" Announces Book Award Winners

The list of award-winning books and their authors includes the most recent title holders for the BREW Book Excellence 2021 and BREW Readers' Choice Awards 2021/2022.

REYNELLA, South Australia – 1 April, 2022 – The Chrysalis BREW Project has formally published its honor roll of the world’s best books and their authors for the latest BREW Book Awards.

Polish university professor Aleksandra Tryniecka emerges as the overall victor as she wins five (5) awards for her debut novel, “Bunky and the Walms” including the much-coveted two (2) grand “Book of the Year” titles. Her accolade includes the following: BREW Book Excellence Award – Book of the Year 2021, BREW Book Excellence Award – Children’s Book of 2021, BREW Book Excellence Award – New Book of 2021, BREW Readers’ Choice Award – Book of the Year 2021, and BREW Readers’ Choice Award – Children’s Book of 2021/2022.

“A Time to Forget in East Berlin” – the sequel of the acclaimed “A Time to Forget in Tehran” – by international academic and multi-award-winning American author CG FEWSTON joins the spotlight. It has bagged the following recognition: judges-picked BREW Book Excellence Award – Spy Thriller Fiction of 2021 and audience-selected BREW Readers’ Choice Award – Spy Thriller Fiction of 2021/2022.

US multi-genre novelist Priscilla B Shuler has the highest number of entries in the listing. Six (6) of her published novels got a BREW Readers’ Choice 2021/2022 distinction – “RAT” (coming of age novel), “Kuimba” (African American fiction), “Daddy Jack’s Place” (Christian fiction), “Two Can Play” (romantic comedy novel), “The Medallion” (historical romantic novel), and “Favored” (Christian historical fiction).

Multi-award-winner Jude Austin grabs the BREW Readers’ Choice Award – SciFi Realism of 2021/2022 for “Project Tau.” Firebird Book Award 2021 winner Rona D Drinkard receives the BREW Readers’ Choice Award – Women’s Fiction of 2021/2022 for her debut novel, “Friendship Matters.”

The other titled readers’ favorites include the following: Canadian lover of planes Paul Smyth for “Deliveries” (action thriller fiction), traditionally-published Chris Cole for “Avoiding Aiden” (LGBTQ fiction), self-declared ghostwriter-turned-novelist Solstice Kahale for “Gifted Love” (clean romantic fiction), and India’s Digisha for “The Chimerical War” (historical thriller fiction).

The BREW Book Excellence awardees are primarily based on judges’ feedback. Meanwhile, the BREW Readers’ Choice honorees are the monthly BREW Readers’ Choice Award winners and finalists handpicked by readers through an online polling system.

