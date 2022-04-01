Airways Aviation Academy Launches First of Several Planned Aviation Foundation Schools in India

New Delhi – Apr 1st, 2022 – Airways Aviation Academy (AAA) is pleased to announce the opening of the first of several planned aviation foundation schools in India.

The event was recently held at the Leela Palace Hotel and attended by leading political & industry figures, the media, prospective students, and parents.

The new school will deliver its bespoke Foundation Courses as part of the Airways Aviation Airline Pilot Pathway Program from April 18th, 2022 and provides the perfect opportunity for aspiring aviators interested in beginning their studies close to home.

Students will benefit from a tailored curriculum, developed, and delivered by industry professionals that provides a meaningful introduction into the theoretical and practical aspects of aviation. Qualifying students also can join a program that delivers both a Bachelors Degree in Business along with their Commercial Pilot License (EASAfATPL or CASACPL) in conjunction with University Partners – Montpellier Business School (MBS) in France and either Griffith University or Southern Cross University in Australia.

“Pilots sit at the very heart of the industry and India is increasingly recognising the importance and imperative to develop its own home grown as well as overseas pipeline of well trained and highly skilled graduates to meet the countries rapidly growing domestic and international aviation demands. The Indian Government must take the lead in setting the future tone and pace of change. The right top-down vision, along with proper grass roots support, coupled with the determination to get it right will certainly lead to successful outcomes for not only aspiring pilots and other professionals and businesses but indeed for the country over time,” said Romy Hawatt – Founder and Chairman of the Airways Aviation Group.

Statistics show pilot shortages from past years will continue to compound into an even bigger deficit as the country grapples with ways to address and accommodate the growing demands for air travel and cargo and other related services.

Mr. Vineet Mehra, Managing Director of Airways Aviation India spoke about “the importance of implementing internationally recognised training and safety standards and that by bringing the Airways Aviation Group with their first-class training and education systems, processes and pathways is a major step in the right direction.”

India currently graduates between 800 and 1000 commercial pilots a year against a demand of approximately double this figure.

“Indian airlines have around 800 aircraft combined to cater to the needs of its almost 1.4 billion population and are planning to induct more than 500 new aircraft in the coming few years. In comparison, China operates a fleet of approximately 6800 aircraft for a similar population and with current orders along with the demand for new aircraft in the rise, India could see a massive pilot shortage in the next decade if the pilot training infrastructure does not scale at the same speed as the growth in airlines,” said Maximilian Buerger, Managing Director of AFM.aero – the leading Market Intelligence Platform in the Pilot Training industry.

A strong aviation sector is critical in the development of any modern, vibrant society and India must step up to the challenge and rapidly adapt to the changing landscape. With the right policies, the aviation industry will materially contribute to growing the Indian GDP and significantly bettering the lives of its citizens.

Dr. Jagvinder Singh Virk, an inspirational community leader with a strong background in International Education and Infrastructure Development, suggested the “importance of collaborating with internationally recognised aviation educators like the Airways Aviation group and adopting world’s best practices.”

He was followed by Mr. Hemanth D.P., CEO of APFT and President of ‘Association of Flight Training Organisations’ who echoed the need to partner up with the world’s best academies and expressed the “urgent need to raise the standard of training and condition of the facilities and fleets of existing Indian Flight Training Organisations (FTO’s) if the country is to make meaningful impact on ground in India.”

For more information, visit: https://airwaysaviation.com/airways-aviation-launches-in-india/

About Airways Aviation airwaysaviation.com

With over 35 years of international experience and a growing number of education & training locations strategically positioned across Europe, the Middle East and Australia, the Dubai, headquartered Airways Aviation today boasts being the largest privately owned group of multidisciplinary aviation academies of its kind delivering professional Commercial Pilot, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, Ground Handling and Cabin Crew training.

The Airways Aviation Group has trained more than 8,000 commercial pilots, graduated over 25,000 cabin crew, ground handling and maintenance professionals, and maintains over 50 aircraft in its global fleet including Europe’s largest fleet of Diamond DA40, Diamond DA42 aircraft and multiple Cessna 172, Cessna 182, and Piper Seminole aircraft with a diverse range of avionics systems including Garmin 1000, glass cockpits and retractable undercarriage.

Airways Aviation contact:

Pilot Rizwan Taj

Admissions Consultant

+971 55 1982 997

r.taj@airwaysaviation.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Airways Aviation Academy

Contact Person: Pilot Rizwan Taj, Admissions Consultant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +971 55 1982 997

Country: United Arab Emirates

Website: http://www.airwaysaviation.com/

