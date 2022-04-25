G3 Global Berhad and China Partners Remain Committed to Furthering Malaysia's Digital Economy Blueprint

The parties reiterate their commitment to jointly explore and collaborate on large-scale AI & IT projects in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - G3 Global Berhad (G3 or the Company), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) and other information technology (IT) - based solutions for various industries, remains committed to the vision of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SenseTime Group Ltd (SenseTime) and China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) for the development of an AI Park.
|Dirk Quinten, Managing Director
The MoU, which was signed on 26 April 2019, expires today.
Managing Director of G3, Mr. Dirk Quinten, said, "G3 will continue to focus on its AI and other IT-based solutions to grow the business. The parties to the MoU noted that the landscape for the development of the originally anticipated AI Park has changed and that the project may have to take on a new form."
"G3 as well as SenseTime and CHEC remain keen to work together on large-scale AI & IT projects that are sustainable over the longer term. We have been exploring and discussing concepts that leverage on each other's strengths and expertise, whilst considering Malaysia's AI roadmap and strategic position at the same time."
The Company will make the necessary announcements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad as and when there are further developments on these discussions.
G3 Global: https://g3global.com.my/
G3 Global: 7184 / [BURSA: G3G] [RIC: GLOA:KL] [BBG: G3G:MK]
Source: G3 Global Berhad
Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.