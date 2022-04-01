Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Hidehito Takahashi, President and CEO of Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) 4004 and Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. sent a message to the companies' newly-hired employees as summarized below:
|Hidehito Takahashi, President and CEO
We aim to become a "Co-Creative Chemical Company"
Welcome to Showa Denko!
The Showa Denko Group has defined its Purpose (the reason for the existence) as "Change society through the power of chemistry," and aims to evolve into a "Company that can compete on the world stage" and a "Company that contributes to a sustainable global society."
To achieve these aims, The Group has positioned the idea of sustainability as the basis of its management, and defined its material issues as "Gain social credibility through responsible business management," "Strengthen competitiveness and create social value through innovation and business," and "Promote talent and corporate culture with autonomy and creativity." We will solve these material issues through co-creation with partners ranging from key industry players to individual consumers and sharing the same idea with us, and we will realize sustainable development of the Group, thereby enhancing our corporate value.
Let's take the first step to be the Resonac Group
Showa Denko and Showa Denko Materials will be fully united in January 2023, and a newly integrated company will be borne. At the same time, the newly integrated company plans* to adopt holding company structure and change its name into "Resonac." The new company name "RESONAC" was created as a combination of two English words, namely, the word of "RESONATE" and "C" as the first letter of CHEMISTRY. Into RESONAC, we put our hope that the Group will resonate with our partners in and outside Japan through co-creation, thereby creating a powerful surge that changes society through the power of chemistry. This year is an important year for us in which we prepare for the start of Resonac in January 2023. Therefore, after joining this Company, you will experience many changes. That will be a highly valuable experience for you.
The Group will commit itself to human resource development in order to compete on the world stage. I hope that you will contribute to cultivation of the newly integrated company's corporate culture through your behavior consistent with the four important Values of the Group, namely, "Passionate & Results Driven," "Open Minds & Open Connections," "Agile & Flexible," and "Solid Vision & Solid Integrity." Please continue imaging your career plan, be unafraid of changes, act with agility, and accumulate valuable experiences. I highly hope you will be actively involved in the newly integrated company's operation as a person who will lead the next generation in the brand-new Resonac Group. Let's establish a new company that can compete on the world stage.
*The newly integrated company's adoption of holding company system and new company name is subject to approval of relevant resolutions at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders to be held in September 2022.
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. ((SDK, TSE:4004, OTC:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.
