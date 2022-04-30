CookieSale to Become the Official Multi-Chain Launchpad of CoinSniper

Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2022) - CookieSale, the leading IDO Launchpad for cryptocurrency startups, is pleased to announce that it has officially partnered up with CoinSniper, the number one source for emerging cryptocurrency projects, as the platform's exclusive multi-chain launchpad.

This collaboration will allow CoinSniper to host all the IDOs for its upcoming projects on CookieSale launchpad.





CookieSale meets CoinSniper in an exclusive partnership



CoinSniper is a well-known and recognized cryptocurrency voting platform, and it provides CookieSale members with an excellent platform for reviewing prospective crypto projects. This collaboration will benefit both the CookieSale and CoinSniper communities as both projects strive to make the cryptocurrency space safer for investors.

CookieSale is powered by KODI, a cryptocurrency that began trading in late September 2021 with a market cap of $500k and climbed to an all-time high of $62 million by November of the same year.

CookieSale collaborates with Pitch, KODI's marketing and advertising firm. This helps not just the developers, but also KODI users. CookieSale operates as an "A to Z" platform for developers. CookieSale offers something to suit practically everyone's preferences, from advertising to zhooshing up your "cookie."

About CookieSale

CookieSale is the new Launchpad, which is aimed to make it simple for anybody to develop their own modern tokens and launch them easily. CookieSale does not require any tokens from users, so they are free to launch their projects with assurance.

Backed by powerful auditing companies such as Certik, SpyWolf, Brewlabs, Dessert Finance, Contract Checker, and HashEx, developers will be able to choose between three pre-audited contracts or create their own and have it audited separately. Other major features include liquidity locking, anti-bot features, personalized airdrops, visual cues to help in identifying safer investments, and more.

Further details about CookieSale can be found here.

About CoinSniper

CoinSniper is a cryptocurrency voting platform where users can list and view new cryptocurrency projects. CoinSniper provides a platform where anybody can submit a cryptocurrency project via the website's submission form.

