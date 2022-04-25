Whataburger With a Side of ArrowStream

CHICAGO - April 25, 2022 - (

)

ArrowStream Inc., the leading end-to-end supply chain management platform for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce its new partnership with Whataburger® - adding the company to its network of over 265 chain restaurant concepts, 1,100 distribution center (DC) locations, and 9,000 foodservice suppliers.

Whataburger is a restaurant franchise headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in made-to-order hamburgers. Founded in 1950, the business has expanded to 865 locations in 14 states across the South and Southwest, with a majority found in Texas. It is the sixth-largest burger chain in America, with over $3 billion in annual revenue. Officially designated a "Texas Treasure'' by the state legislature in 2001, Whataburger® adheres to the values and tenets of its founders - quality customer service, fresh food served 24/7, and compassion for its employees (called "Family Members").

Key to Whataburger's decision to partner with ArrowStream was the Foodservice Incident Management (FSIM) solution, which enables restaurants to submit product and distributor issues in less than 60 seconds from their phone, tablet, or computer. FSIM integrates near real-time supply chain data for heightened visibility and efficiency - allowing businesses to proactively address problems, assess the performance of suppliers and distributors, ensure credits are captured and protect their brand.

"We expect ArrowStream's FSIM solution to create significant value for our Supply Chain, Operations, and Finance teams," said Alexander Ivannikov, VP of Supply Chain Solutions at Whataburger. "This will be a major upgrade for us, providing visibility across the organization and improving our credit recovery process, and we are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like ArrowStream."

In addition to FSIM, the Whataburger® team is excited to leverage ArrowStream's contracted price management functionality, enabling them to streamline the communication process with their distributor on pricing updates and even have suppliers submit pricing via the Supplier Pricing Portal. They also advocate the unique inventory management tools offered by ArrowStream to get ahead of potential supply chain disruptions.

"Whataburger represents a new, community-friendly company that is seeing an extraordinary amount of growth with their innovative menu and food offerings," said Raj Badarinath, Chief Revenue Officer at ArrowStream. "We are thrilled to be selected by this challenger brand and look forward to navigating the post-pandemic normalcy of the supply chain together."

Whataburger® is the latest business to utilize ArrowStream among a growing network, including Arby's Purchasing Co-operative (ARCOP), Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, MOD Pizza, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, and FOCUS Brands, among others. ArrowStream's solutions are developed specifically for the foodservice industry and also provide its restaurant customers with help in finding new partnership opportunities and saving costs through strategic sourcing, as well as maintaining supply chain quality compliance and avoiding food safety issues.

Learn more on how ArrowStream can help your business, and get a demo today.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, the leading end-to-end supply chain management platform for the foodservice industry, helps clients capitalize on data to improve their business. ArrowStream serves thousands of chain restaurant operators, distributors and suppliers with a single integrated network of applications and industry data, providing unmatched levels of transparency, control and actionable insight to protect their clients' brands, mitigate risks and optimize profitability. For more information, visit www.arrowstream.com.

Media Contact

Rick Koletavitoglu

rkoleta@arrowstream.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: