Hunt's Services Giving Back to Tacoma Community Through the Hunt's Helping Hands Initiative

Hunt's Services is proud to announce the launch of Hunt's Helping Hands, a program to assist residents of Pierce, King, and Thurston counties during these challenging and unprecedented times.

Now the Tacoma area's top-ranked heating and plumbing contractor, Hunt's Services comes from humble beginnings. Founder Jason Hunt started the company in 2012 with a handful of employees and a goal to offer Tacoma residents the highest quality repairs and installations at competitive prices.

Hunt's Services has since grown into a multi-trade service company offering plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services throughout the Puget Sound area. Every technician is licensed and certified, ensuring the work is completed to the best possible standard.

Giving back to the local community has always been a priority for Hunt's Services. The management team at Hunt's has long supported a number of other charities in the past and wanted to find a way to provide in-house services to the local community.

So in 2021, Hunt's Services leadership team decided to take their commitment to the community a step further through the Hunt's Helping Hands initiative.

Through this program, Hunt's Services has partnered with local manufacturers to help residents of Pierce, King, and Thurston counties get the repairs and service they need, even when they can't afford them.

The idea for this program came in late 2021, and even though it has yet to officially launch, at least one member of the Tacoma community has already benefited.

On February 17, 2022, a Tacoma native named Ted Tennison called Hunt's Services because of a non-working furnace. Upon arrival, the responding Hunt's technical determined the furnace was no longer repairable and a replacement would be necessary. Hunt's Services provides a full line of Heating and Cooling HVAC Services to Tacoma, Seattle and Olympia, including energy efficient ductless mini split heat pumps, furnace repair, air conditioning and air filtration systems.

Like many in the Tacoma area, Mr. Tennison was hit hard by Covid-19. He had recently lost a family member and was working multiple jobs to get by. It wasn't enough, though, and he couldn't afford a new furnace.

The technician for Hunt's Services, Glen Ashford, on the call that day felt that it was his duty to assist this person in need. After all, the Hunt's Services team has also been hit hard by the omicron variant, making it incredibly challenging to meet customer demand.

Mr. Ashford immediately contacted the company's General Manager, Mike Beyer, who made the call to gift Mr. Tennison with a brand-new American Standard S9X2 Down-Flow Furnace through Gensco, Inc.'s partnership program.

Hunt's Helping Hands looks forward to continue to provide assistance to those in the community who need it the most.

