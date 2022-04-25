Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Elite (ELITE) on April 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ELITE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 27, 2022.
Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Elite (ELITE) on April 27, 2022
As the first and only TelCo to integrate blockchain technology, Eli Mobile is ready to bring blockchain as a structural element into the very concept of telecommunications. With its official token ELITE, it is here to build a unique crypto system for the world of mobile industry, influencers, NFTs, metaverse and Play to Earn. The ELITE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 27, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Elite
Elite (ELITE) is the official token of Eli Mobile, the first and only TelCo to integrate blockchain technology. The fusion of TelCo and blockchain, combined with the communication power of international influencers, NFT Technology and the Play to Earn (P2E) trend is ELITE's magic mix.
As a new asset class for investors, creators, fans, and companies, Elite allows them to finally take advantage of an ecosystem built for multiple benefits: NFT Marketplace, TelCo and third party projects. It's also an easy-to-use platform for browsing between thousands of exclusive content and providing users ways to meet and interact with their idols and potential business partners. For creators, it's a way of raising capital for small or big personalities, and interacting with their fanbase in a completely new fashion.
Customers of this mobile service are part of Elysium, an exclusive community with access to a social network whose content is created by celebrities: this content can be purchased only in ELITE in the form of NFTs into a dedicated NFT Marketplace, thus enabling the owners to make a profit out of the interactions between the content and the community.
In addition to all the uses of the token within Eli Mobile as TelCo and as Social Platform NFTs, ELITE has closed several partnerships becoming the official token of Play to Earn and Metaverses.
About ELITE Token
Based on Polygon, ELITE has a total supply of 4.4 billion (i.e. 4,400,000,000) tokens, of which 7% is provided for private sale, 15.91% is for hard cap placement, 2.73% is provided for third party projects, 8.18% is provided for liquidity, 28.45% is provided for the ecosystem, 6.36% is allocated to the team and founders, 5.91% will be used for development, 2.73% is allocated to partners and advisors, 7.73% will be used for marketing, 5.45% is provided for listing, and the rest 9.55% is provided for influencers.
ELITE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 27, 2022. Investors who are interested in Elite investment can easily buy and sell ELITE token on LBank Exchange by then.
Learn More about ELITE Token:
Official Website: https://www.elite-token.com
Telegram: https://t.me/elite_worldwide
Discord: https://discord.gg/Dss6Px33
Twitter: https://twitter.com/elite_token_
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elitetoken/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elitetokenofficial
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l Linkedin
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
media@lbank.info
PR Contact:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121560
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.