Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Elite (ELITE) on April 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ELITE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 27, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Elite (ELITE) on April 27, 2022

As the first and only TelCo to integrate blockchain technology, Eli Mobile is ready to bring blockchain as a structural element into the very concept of telecommunications. With its official token ELITE, it is here to build a unique crypto system for the world of mobile industry, influencers, NFTs, metaverse and Play to Earn. The ELITE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 27, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Elite

Elite (ELITE) is the official token of Eli Mobile, the first and only TelCo to integrate blockchain technology. The fusion of TelCo and blockchain, combined with the communication power of international influencers, NFT Technology and the Play to Earn (P2E) trend is ELITE's magic mix.

As a new asset class for investors, creators, fans, and companies, Elite allows them to finally take advantage of an ecosystem built for multiple benefits: NFT Marketplace, TelCo and third party projects. It's also an easy-to-use platform for browsing between thousands of exclusive content and providing users ways to meet and interact with their idols and potential business partners. For creators, it's a way of raising capital for small or big personalities, and interacting with their fanbase in a completely new fashion.

Customers of this mobile service are part of Elysium, an exclusive community with access to a social network whose content is created by celebrities: this content can be purchased only in ELITE in the form of NFTs into a dedicated NFT Marketplace, thus enabling the owners to make a profit out of the interactions between the content and the community.

In addition to all the uses of the token within Eli Mobile as TelCo and as Social Platform NFTs, ELITE has closed several partnerships becoming the official token of Play to Earn and Metaverses.

About ELITE Token

Based on Polygon, ELITE has a total supply of 4.4 billion (i.e. 4,400,000,000) tokens, of which 7% is provided for private sale, 15.91% is for hard cap placement, 2.73% is provided for third party projects, 8.18% is provided for liquidity, 28.45% is provided for the ecosystem, 6.36% is allocated to the team and founders, 5.91% will be used for development, 2.73% is allocated to partners and advisors, 7.73% will be used for marketing, 5.45% is provided for listing, and the rest 9.55% is provided for influencers.

ELITE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 27, 2022. Investors who are interested in Elite investment can easily buy and sell ELITE token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

