Syncari Recognized on CRN's Big Data 100 List for 2022

Syncari, the company behind the world's only no-code data automation platform built for revenue teams, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, named Syncari on its 2022 Big Data 100 list. The Big Data 100 list honors technology vendors with innovative, forward-thinking products and services that are designed to help solution providers support enterprise organizations in their management and utilization of data. A team of CRN editors compiled this year's Big Data 100 list by identifying IT vendors that are committed to making technical innovation a top priority through their offering of products and services for business analytics, data warehouse systems, database systems, big data management and integration tools, big data systems and platforms, and data science tools.

"The IT vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Big Data 100 list have proven their ability to bring insight, innovation, and expertise to the solution providers and customers they serve," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have demonstrated unceasing commitment to optimizing and elevating the ways businesses derive value from their data, and we're honored to recognize them." The 2022 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100.

"We are truly honored to be named to the CRN Big Data 100 list," said Nick Bonfiglio, CEO and co-founder of Syncari. "We continue to focus on providing an intelligent data automation platform for revenue leaders, empowering them to align their data, find revenue signals, and activate insights - all with zero code. We would like to thank CRN for rewarding the hard work of this incredible team, and we look forward to what the future has in store for Syncari."

Syncari is a VC-backed startup founded by an experienced team from Marketo, MuleSoft, Workato, and Zendesk. Syncari provides a data automation platform that empowers operations professionals to align, analyze, and activate trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company® : Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook © 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved. The Channel Company Contact: Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company, jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

