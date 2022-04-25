Catgirl Returns With 3 New Features

Catgirl now updated with 3 new features
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Catgirl unveils new feature updates plus their sweeping vision for the future. Just six months after its launch in 2021, the platform sold over 400k mystery boxes, and amassed 225,000 token holders.
Figure 1: Catgirl 2.0 Platform Release Date
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8702/121248_8d1b120194f86938_001full.jpg
Now, the team is resurfacing after dedicating months to expanding the platform's technical capabilities and collaborating with digital artists to create exclusive graphics for the Catgirl Universe.
This update expands utility and giving users more control over their assets. Starting April 26, holders can use the new farming, staking, and NekoFuse features to stake their assets.
Catgirl's new farming feature lets holders put rare Catgirls to work. This feature is the first step in Catgirl's plan to build The Catgirl Universe: an immersive blockchain Metaverse where players can collect, create, and engage with Catgirl NFTs & other players through our gaming ecosystem.
Catgirl NFT holders can now stake CATGIRL-BNB Liquidity Pair to generate $PAW and extend their farming period. $PAW tokens will be rewarded daily and will be utilized across the entire platform.
By utilizing our new Nekofuse feature, users will be able to combine multiple of their lower rarity Catgirls into a higher rarity Catgirl, allowing potential access to the farm.
What's On The Horizon
The team is already hard at work incorporating community feedback into the next round of updates, which will allow users to further customize Catgirl NFTs to match their tastes and preferences, interact with other players, and showcase support in the real world with exclusive Catgirl merchandise.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/catgirlcoin
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/catgirlcoin/
Medium: https://catgirlteam.medium.com/
Discord: http://discord.gg/catgirlcoin
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/catgirlcoin
Telegram: http://t.me/catgirlcoin
Media contact
Company: Catgirl
Contact Name: Alexander Thornton
Address: British Columbia, Canada
E-mail: info@catgirl.io
Website: https://catgirl.io/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121248
