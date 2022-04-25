Pasofino Gold Appoints Savas Sahin To Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Pasofino Gold Limited VEIN EFRGF (FSE: N07A) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Savas Sahin as the nominee of Eczacıbaşı Esan to the Board of Directors of the Company. He replaces Bulent Kozlu, the previous nominee director of Eczacıbaşı Esan.

Mr. Sahin has had many years in the mining industry, working under operational, projects and management roles at Eurogold, Inmet Metal Mining, Newmont, Mount Isa Mines, Demir Export, AMAK Mining in Turkey, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. Mr. Sahin currently serves as the CEO of Eczacıbaşı Esan and sits on the board of Esan and AMAK Mining.

Krisztian Toth, Chairman of the Board of Pasofino, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Savas to Pasofino Gold. He brings extensive experience and knowledge to the Company from his years working in the mining industry, which we believe will be instrumental as we continue onto the next phase of our Company's plans to build the next major Liberian Gold mine through the Dugbe Gold Project."

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN). Pasofino, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Dugbe Gold Project.

